Honiton Town and Axminster Town are the bottom two of SWP League ‘Fair Play’ award table

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The South West Peninsula League has produced the latest statistics with regard to the ‘Fair Play’ award that is presented at the end of each season to the team who bank the least number of points in each of the three divisions; Premier, East and West.

In the Eastern Division, in terms of the four East Devon-based clubs playing in the division, it is Sidmouth Town, who sit highest.

The Vikings are currently seventh with Budleigh sitting 10th and the other two teams, Axminster Town and Honiton Town sit second bottom and bottom respectively.

The table-toppers of the Fair Play table are the side marooned at the foot of the league table – Liverton!

The South Devon side are one of two Eastern Division sides not to have received a red card to date this season – the other is University, who sit second in the Fair Play table.

Liverton have picked up fewest bookings too. They have 13 yellow cards and are six points clear at the top from University, who have bagged 19 yellow cards so far.

Sidmouth Town have received a brace of red cards and 27 yellow cards to sit seventh with 33 points.

Budleigh Salterton are 10th with three reds and 27 yellows. At the foot of the table are Honiton Town, who have, to date, collected four red cards – more than anyone else and their current bookings tally of 43 is ‘bettered’ only by the 47 yellow cards picked up by Axminster Town, who have also had two yellow cards so far this season.

The Eastern Division ‘Fair Play’ award table prior to the January 5 matches reads.

(first figure is red cards, second figure is yellow cards and the third figure is the number of points against the team)

Liverton 0/13/13

University 0/19/19

Newton Abbot Spurs 2/20/26

Stoke Gabriel 2/20/26

Brixham 1/24/27

Ilfracombe 2/26/32

SIDMOUTH TOWN 2/27/33

Crediton United 4/22/34

Elmore 2/29/35

BUDLEIGH SALTERTON 3/27/36

Torridgeside 3/29/38

Bovey Tracey 3/31/40

St Martins 2/34/40

Teignmouth 3/33/42

Alphington 3/34/43

Waldon Athletic 3/35/44

AXMINTER TOWN 2/47/53

HONITON TOWN 4/43/55