Honiton Town and Axminster Town both exit cup on Wednesday night

Archant

Both Honiton Town and Axminster Town lost their respective Devon St Lukes Bowl matches on Wednesday night.

Honiton Town player-manager picked up two yellow cards and so was forced to sit out the final few minutes of his teams Devon St Lukes Bowl 5-1 defeat at Exmouth Town on Wednesday night.

The home side led 2-0, but the Hippos got a goal back before the break and would have considered themselves to be 'in the tie' at the halfway stage.

A third Exmouth goal ended the game as and the Doble sending off which led to Town scoring their second penalty of the night, with just five minutes left and there was still time for the home side to net a late fifth.

On Saturday (November 23) the Hippos are at home to Ivybridge Town in a South West Peninsula League Premier East game (2.30pm).

Axminster Town were also in Wednesday night Devon Bowl action and, like the Hippos, the Tigers went out of the competition, but not before they had made a strong Willand Rovers side work hard for their place in the last eight. The Southern League side scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute.

On Saturday, Axminster Town travel to Ilfracombe Town for a league game.