Honiton Town and Axminster Town both in home action - all the local games on the first Saturday of October

Archant

Check out where the local football action is taking place across East Devon on the first Saturday of October.

Both Honiton Town and Axminster Town are in Saturday (October 5) home league action.

The Hippo's entertain Elmore at Mountbatten Park (3pm). The Hippos, who have lost three on the spin since their Devon St Lukes Bowl heroics at Barnstaple Town, last won a South West Peninsula League Premier East game on September 14 when they beat basement side Stoke Gabriel 3-1 at Mountbatten Park.

Elmore last won on the same day; in their case they beat Holsworthy 5-1 at home, since when they have drawn at Torridgeside in a league game, gone out of the Devon Bowl, beaten on penalties by Elburton Villa after a 1-1 draw and lost back-to-back league games against Dartmouth (3-2) and, most recently, went down 3-1 at Axminster Town on Tuesday night.

Elmore will arrive at Mountbatten Park sitting 13th in the table once place above the Hippos. Both teams hah banked 10 points from 10 games so far this season.

Axminster Town go into their home meeting with Torridgeside looking to bag back-to-back wins for the first time since August. The Tigers' Tuesday night 3-1 win over Elmore was win number four in 10 league starts this season and saw the Tiger Way men move up to 11th in the table.

Torridgeside, like the Tigers, have accumulated 13 points so far this season, but in the North Devon side's case it is from 13 games which is three more than the Tigers have played.

Since an early September 7-3 defeat in a North Devon derby at Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside are unbeaten in three away games having drawn at Elmore, won at Ivybridge (3-0) last weekend and then shared six goals with hosts Cullompton Rangers in midweek.

There's East Devon action in the top division of the Macron Devon and Exeter League with home games for Beer Albion, Seaton Town and Sidmouth Town Reserves.

Beer Albion entertain Chagford, Seaton host Upottery and Feniton provide the opposition for Sidmouth Town at their Manstone Lane home.

Tipton St John are in home action in Division One and both Upottery Reserves, who host University and Axmouth United, who entertain Halwill, have home Division Three action.

In Division Four, Colyton, Feniton Reserves and Millwey Rise all have home matches facing Central, Sidmouth Town thirds and Kentisbeare Reserves respectively.

Awliscombe host Exmouth Rovers in a Division Five encounter and East Budleigh are at home to Lapford in the same division and Offwell Rangers are at home with Topsham Town providing the opposition for a Division Six game.