Honiton Town and Axminster Town home games off but it's game on for the Lacemen at home to Kingsbridge

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Unfit playing surfaces have put paid to any hope of action for all three of the East Devon-based teams, playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on the first Saturday of March.

However, Exmouth Town's Toolstation Western League game at home to Chipping Sodbury Town goes ahead after a mid-morning pitch inspection at Southern Road.

Honiton Town, Axminster Town and Sidmouth Town were all forced to cancel, their respective home league games, adding to what are already congested end-of-season schedules for all three clubs.

There is action for Honiton rugby Club with the 2nd home meeting with Exmouth III kicking off at 2pm and the 1st XV Western Counties West match at home to Kingsbridge gets underway at 2.30pm.

Sidmouth's league game at home to Thornbury also goes ahead with a 2.30pm start while the Sidmouth Colts versus Exmouth Colts is on and being played at Sidford, also with a 2.30pm start.

Exmouth's South West Premier meeting with Camborne at the Imperial Ground is on, and starts at 2.30pm and the Exmouth 2nd XI home game against Crediton 2nds starts at 2.15pm.

However, Withycombe's Devon One game at Torrington is off after the pitch in North Devon was declared unfit for action. There is action at the Withy HQ of Raleigh Park with Withycombe IIs taking on Tiverton II (2.30pm).

Plenty of Macron Devon & Exeter League football is also off - check out www.defleague.co.uk to see what is left on.

Join us back here from 7pm this evening when we shall bring you news of all the days rugby and football.