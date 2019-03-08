Honiton Town and Axminster Town both win but Lacemen are beaten at Bideford

A round-up of local football and rugby on the second Saturday of October

Honiton Town were 5-1 winners when they travelled to Plymouth Marjons for their latest South West Peninsula League Premier East fixture.

Ash Small netted in the 19th and 35th minutes before Billy Knox, who had provided the assist for the second Small goal, made it 3-0 two minutes before the break. The student side got a goal back in the first minute of the second half with a header from a corner, but a Ben Ede free-kick restored the Hippos' three goal cushion and they added one more late on against a home side that ended the game with nine players on the pitch after a sending off and a sin-binning.

Honiton Town are back in league action on Wednesday night (October 16) when they make the short trip to Tiger Way to meet Axminster Town who were also winners on the second Saturday of October.

Goals from Dan Beer and Dan Peach saw the Tigers to a 2-0 win at Stoke Gabriel in a South West Peninsula League Premier East fixture.

Sidmouth Town went down 3-1 at Ivybridge in a South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting. The Vikings, thrashed 8-1 at home in midweek by high-flying Bovey Tracey, gave as good as they got for almost the entire first third of the contest, but goals in the 29th and 31st minutes saw them into the half-time break trailing 2-0. The home side increased their lead three minutes into the second half, but Town kept plugging away and it was no more than they deserved when they got a goal back on 67 minutes.

RUGBY

Honiton went down 43-14 in their Tribute Western Counties West game at Bideford, that a fourth defeat in six league outings for the Lacemen.

After five successive defeats, Sidmouth Chiefs are up and running in their Tribute South West One West campaign after a 49-22 Blackmore win over Lydney. The Chiefs were 29-5 up at the halfway mark and went on to richly deserve their first league win of the new term.

In other East Devon rugby, Exmouth were thrashed 63-7 in their South West Premier game at Weston-super-Mare.