Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both beaten - Dunkeswell Rovers fly the local flag highest - a round-up of the local Saturday sport

Dunkeswell fly the flag on what was – overall – a disappointing day for local football and rugby teams with defeats suffered by Honiton RFC and Honiton Town FC.

In rugby, Honiton slipped out of the top two on the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division after a 28-20 home defeat to a Penryn side that now sit top of the table.

In football, there was a narrow defeat for Honiton Town in their latest SWP League Eastern Division game with the Hippos beaten 3-2 in Exeter by University.

No joy either for the other East Devon sides in the Eastern Division with Budleigh Salterton beaten 4-1 at home by Waldon Athletic and Sidmouth went down 2-0 at Alphington. But, in the Premier Division, Exmouth Town sit top after they won 3-0 at home to Callington and morning leaders Tavistock Town lost 5-0 at St Austell.

Dunkeswell Rovers take pride of place in local football on the penultimate Saturday of February after they won their Devon Intermediate Cup quarter-final tie, beating Appledore Lions 4-1 at Hemyock.

In the local Macron League fixtures, there were heavy home Premier Division defeats for both Feniton, Upottery and Seaton Town with Fenny beaten 5-2 at Acland Park by Lyme Regis while Upottery went down 7-1 at Glebe Park to Colyton and Seaton Town lost 5-0 at home to Exwick Villa.

There were Division Two defeats for both Honiton Town Reserves and Axminster Town Reserves with the Hippos second string going down 5-2 at home to Uplowman while the Tigers’ second string were edged out 3-2 at Bow AAC.

The Ottery St Mary winning run is over! The Macron Division Three leaders were unable to chalk up a 13th successive win as they went down 3-2 at Beer Albion Reserves. In the same section, Axmouth United lost 3-0 at East Budleigh.

In Division Three, where the 12 match winning run of leaders Ottery St Mary was ended in a 3-2 defeat to Beer Albion Reserves, East Budleigh kept up their promotion push with a 3-0 Vicarage Road win over Axmouth United.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise were beaten 3-1 at home by high-flying Elmore Reserves and there was defeat also for Lyme Regis Reserves,, beaten 2-0 at St Martins Reserves.

In Division Five, Cranbrook bounced back to winning ways with a 6-0 success at Awliscombe and Upottery Reserves were 3-2 winners at table-toppers Exmouth Spartans!

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were beaten 7-2 at home by Silverton while Colyton Reserves lost 4-1 Amory Green Rovers. In Division Seven Otterton Reserves shared four goals with visiting Okehampton Argyle Reserves.

The Division Eight derby at Honiton Town thirds went the way of visiting Millwey Rise Reserves, who won 3-2.