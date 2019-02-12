Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both beaten - Dunkeswell Rovers fly the local flag highest - a round-up of the local Saturday sport

PUBLISHED: 18:16 16 February 2019

A rugby and football picture. Pictures TERRY IFE

A rugby and football picture. Pictures TERRY IFE

Archant

Dunkeswell fly the flag on what was – overall – a disappointing day for local football and rugby teams with defeats suffered by Honiton RFC and Honiton Town FC.

In rugby, Honiton slipped out of the top two on the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division after a 28-20 home defeat to a Penryn side that now sit top of the table.

In football, there was a narrow defeat for Honiton Town in their latest SWP League Eastern Division game with the Hippos beaten 3-2 in Exeter by University.

No joy either for the other East Devon sides in the Eastern Division with Budleigh Salterton beaten 4-1 at home by Waldon Athletic and Sidmouth went down 2-0 at Alphington. But, in the Premier Division, Exmouth Town sit top after they won 3-0 at home to Callington and morning leaders Tavistock Town lost 5-0 at St Austell.

Dunkeswell Rovers take pride of place in local football on the penultimate Saturday of February after they won their Devon Intermediate Cup quarter-final tie, beating Appledore Lions 4-1 at Hemyock.

In the local Macron League fixtures, there were heavy home Premier Division defeats for both Feniton, Upottery and Seaton Town with Fenny beaten 5-2 at Acland Park by Lyme Regis while Upottery went down 7-1 at Glebe Park to Colyton and Seaton Town lost 5-0 at home to Exwick Villa.

There were Division Two defeats for both Honiton Town Reserves and Axminster Town Reserves with the Hippos second string going down 5-2 at home to Uplowman while the Tigers’ second string were edged out 3-2 at Bow AAC.

The Ottery St Mary winning run is over! The Macron Division Three leaders were unable to chalk up a 13th successive win as they went down 3-2 at Beer Albion Reserves. In the same section, Axmouth United lost 3-0 at East Budleigh.

In Division Three, where the 12 match winning run of leaders Ottery St Mary was ended in a 3-2 defeat to Beer Albion Reserves, East Budleigh kept up their promotion push with a 3-0 Vicarage Road win over Axmouth United.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise were beaten 3-1 at home by high-flying Elmore Reserves and there was defeat also for Lyme Regis Reserves,, beaten 2-0 at St Martins Reserves.

In Division Five, Cranbrook bounced back to winning ways with a 6-0 success at Awliscombe and Upottery Reserves were 3-2 winners at table-toppers Exmouth Spartans!

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were beaten 7-2 at home by Silverton while Colyton Reserves lost 4-1 Amory Green Rovers. In Division Seven Otterton Reserves shared four goals with visiting Okehampton Argyle Reserves.

The Division Eight derby at Honiton Town thirds went the way of visiting Millwey Rise Reserves, who won 3-2.

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Armed police called to Lyme Regis

Dorset police officer

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton

Bike and car involved in Honiton road collision

Picture: Mark Atherton

Road traffic collision on Honiton bypass

Honiton bypass. Picture: Google

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both beaten - Dunkeswell Rovers fly the local flag highest - a round-up of the local Saturday sport

A rugby and football picture. Pictures TERRY IFE

Axminster CC announce dates for 2019 pre-season indoor nets

Picture: Thinkstock

Top 50 ecommerce ranking for Axminster firm

Managing director Alan Styles. Picture AT&M

North Devon man in court charged with murdering three pensioners

Exeter magistrates court.

Fresh and lively - wines from Lebanon

Sami Ghosn. Picrture: Fiona Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists