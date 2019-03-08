Honiton Townj and Honiton RFC both beaten / Feniton net win double over Colyton - a round-up of the Saturday sporting action

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There was no joy for either Honiton Town or Honiton RFC in their respective away league matches on the middle Saturday of November

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was no joy for either Honiton Town or Honiton RFC as both suffered defeats in their respective away matches on the middle Saturday of November.

Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat on their visit to Ilfracombe Town where they were contesting South West Peninsula League Premier East points.

Honiton RFC were thrashed 68-10 as they lost a seventh game in 10 Tribute Western Counties West outings when beaten at joint leaders Kingsbridge.

FOOTBALL

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, Beer Albion shared four goals with University at Furzebrake while Feniton won the big East Devon top flight derby, winning 2-1 at Colyton. However there was a heavy defeat for Seaton Town, beaten 6-3 at home by Lyme Regis while Upottery were well beaten at Lapford, going down 4-1. Indeed, what makes the Lapford win all the more remarkable is the fact that they had two players sent off - in the first half!

Tipton St John ended a run of six straight Division One defeats with a 2-1 home win over Lympstone.

In Division Two, Beer Albion Reserves were 4-2 winners at Halwill and Honiton Town Reserves lost 6-5 at home to Uplowman.

In Division Three, Dunkeswell Rovers were 2-0 winners on their visit to Lyme Regis Reserves.

In Division Four Cranbrook are enjoying life at their new home of the Cranbrook Education Centre as they chalked up two wins from as many league outings there, beating Cheriton Fitzpaine 4-2. In another Division Four game, Feniton Reserves made it a case of 'double success' for the Acland Park men as they did what the Fenny 1st team did and beat a Colyton side, in their case with a 3-2 win over Colyton Reserves.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers banked a point from a 1-1 draw at Cullompton Rangers. Also in Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves were edged out 2-1 at Elmore thirds, but Otterton Reserves were too strong for Bradninch, beating the Mid Devon men 6-1.

RUGBY

Exmouth ended a miserable run of South West Premier results with a superb 17-8 success at an in-form Camborne. The Cornish side had gone into the game having not been beaten since a September 28 defeat to Barnstaple while the Cockles were without a win for six weeks!

In other South West Premier action; table-toppers Barnstaple defeated Maidenhead 27-20 while Weston-super-Mare are second following their 31-15 defeat of Newbury Blues. Bracknell edged out Launceston 15-13 and Brixham powered to a 40-29 home win over Ivybridge while Drybrook were beaten at home, going down 14-10 at the hands of University of Exeter.

Withycombe were 86-7 ahead an hour into their Tribute Devon One home game against a depleted Torrington when the match official called a halt to the proceedings owing to the one-sided nature of the contest. Withy struck as early as the second minute, with a try by Luke Davis, and were then 34-0 up in 15 minutes before leading 53-0 on the half hour!

Sidmouth suffered a 'tough day at the office' as they saw their four match winning run ended with a 26-0 defeat on their visit to Thornbury.