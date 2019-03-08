Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both suffer home defeats

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

There were home defeats for both Honiton Town footballers and the Honiton rugby players on the first Saturday of September.

Honiton suffered defeated in their opening Tribute Western Counties campaign, going down 20-9 at home to visiting St Austell.

In a closely contested first half the Lacemen trooped off at the break leading 9-6 after a first half that saw no tries with all the points coming from successful penalty kicks.

However, after the break it was the Cornish side who took control, scoring 14 unopposed points to take the honours in the first game of the new season.

Honiton Town went down 2-0 in their South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with high-flying Bovey Tracey.

However, the Hippos were a good match for the team a lot of people expect to be challenging for the top honour this season and half time came with the game still without a goal. Indeed, Town arguably had the better of the first 45 minutes with Cody Skinner a whisker away from giving the Hippos what would have been a deserved lead. The Town pressure continued early in the second half and again Skinner went close, as did Chris Long, before Bovey edged ahead.

The visitors then went down to 10 men, but despite the numerical disadvantage it was they who scored again to lead 2-0.