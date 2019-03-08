Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both win / Axminster Town exit FA Vase / Feniton win derby league game - Saturday sporting round-up

FOOTBALL

Honiton Town chalked up a third South West Peninsula League Premier East win of the season as they defeated basement dwellers Stoke Gabriel 3-1.

Owen McCreadie-Taylor and Harry Leisk put the Hippos into a 2-0 lead, but the visitors got a goal back with a penalty before the break.

A Lewis Couch free-kick 13 minutes from time saw Honiton over the winning line.

Two late goals - the second from an 88th minute penalty, saw Axminster Town exit the FA Vase, beaten 2-0 at Helston Athletic.

Sidmouth Town shipped three first half goals and two more after the break as they suffered a 5-0 defeat and exit from the FA Vase at the hands of fellow SWP League Premier East side Cullompton Rangers.

In terms of local Macron Devon & Exeter League football, the headlines locally were netted by Beer Albion and Colyton who both won Devon Premier Cup ties.

The Fishermen were 1-0 home winners over East Allington United while Colyton won 2-0 at Activate.

In the Devon Senior Cup there was a 3-1 win for Tipton St John at Broadhempstone, but, in the same competition, Honiton Town Reserves tumbled out beaten 10-0 at Tiverton-based Westexe Park Rangers.

In another Devon Senior Cup tie, Axmouth United were edged out by the odd goal in five, beaten 3-2 at Belgrave, but Cranbrook went through with a fine 4-1 success at Kingsbridge & Kellerton United of the South Devon League.

Millwey Rise also made progress in the Devon Senior Cup beating Riviera United 4-0 at Cloakham Lawns.

In the Devon Intermediate Cup, Offwell Rangers went out, beaten 2-1 at home by Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves and Seaton Town Reserves also went out, beaten 2-0 at home by AFC Exe.

In one of the few Macron Devon & Exeter League games played, Feniton won the East Devon derby beating Seaton Town 4-0 at Acland Park.

RUGBY

Honiton won a thrilling Western Counties West game at Teignmouth, beating the South Devon side 26-24 thanks to a converted try score late on by Harry Wright.

What made the win all the more impressive was that the Lacemen trailed 24-12 with less than a third of the game to go!