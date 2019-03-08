Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both win / Axminster Town exit FA Vase / Feniton win derby league game - Saturday sporting round-up

PUBLISHED: 17:46 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 14 September 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

A round-up of the local Saturday sporting action

FOOTBALL

Honiton Town chalked up a third South West Peninsula League Premier East win of the season as they defeated basement dwellers Stoke Gabriel 3-1.

Owen McCreadie-Taylor and Harry Leisk put the Hippos into a 2-0 lead, but the visitors got a goal back with a penalty before the break.

A Lewis Couch free-kick 13 minutes from time saw Honiton over the winning line.

Two late goals - the second from an 88th minute penalty, saw Axminster Town exit the FA Vase, beaten 2-0 at Helston Athletic.

Sidmouth Town shipped three first half goals and two more after the break as they suffered a 5-0 defeat and exit from the FA Vase at the hands of fellow SWP League Premier East side Cullompton Rangers.

In terms of local Macron Devon & Exeter League football, the headlines locally were netted by Beer Albion and Colyton who both won Devon Premier Cup ties.

The Fishermen were 1-0 home winners over East Allington United while Colyton won 2-0 at Activate.

In the Devon Senior Cup there was a 3-1 win for Tipton St John at Broadhempstone, but, in the same competition, Honiton Town Reserves tumbled out beaten 10-0 at Tiverton-based Westexe Park Rangers.

In another Devon Senior Cup tie, Axmouth United were edged out by the odd goal in five, beaten 3-2 at Belgrave, but Cranbrook went through with a fine 4-1 success at Kingsbridge & Kellerton United of the South Devon League.

Millwey Rise also made progress in the Devon Senior Cup beating Riviera United 4-0 at Cloakham Lawns.

In the Devon Intermediate Cup, Offwell Rangers went out, beaten 2-1 at home by Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves and Seaton Town Reserves also went out, beaten 2-0 at home by AFC Exe.

In one of the few Macron Devon & Exeter League games played, Feniton won the East Devon derby beating Seaton Town 4-0 at Acland Park.

RUGBY

Honiton won a thrilling Western Counties West game at Teignmouth, beating the South Devon side 26-24 thanks to a converted try score late on by Harry Wright.

What made the win all the more impressive was that the Lacemen trailed 24-12 with less than a third of the game to go!

Most Read

Axminster Carnival 2019 - here’s what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

Most Read

Axminster Carnival 2019 - here’s what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Town and Honiton RFC both win / Axminster Town exit FA Vase / Feniton win derby league game - Saturday sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Cranbrook runners bag no fewer than six PBs at Exeter Charity 5km

ECRC Cranbrook members at the 2019 Michelmores 5k. Picture ECRC Cranbrook

Richards stars as Dunkeswell Rovers net point in floodlit game

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Speedway: Somerset Rebels reach play-offs

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Independents’ Day: Lyme Bay Auctions – if it’s in the blood, do it!

Simon and Susie Watson with their son Max at Lyme Bay Auctions. Ref edr 31 19TI 9214. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists