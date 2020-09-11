Honiton Town at home, Axminster Town away - Saturday’s SWP League action

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 win over Holsworthy. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Axminster Town and Honiton Town are both back in South West Peninsula League Premier East action tomorrow (Saturday).

The Tigers, who have lost their first two games, beaten 2-1 at home by Darmouth last Satutrday and 4-1 at Tiger Way by Elmore on Wednesday night, travel to Torrington.

The North Devon side have had mixed fortunes in their first two games, losing 4-3 on the opening day at home to Torpoint, but then winning their Tuesday night North Devon derby at Holsworthy 4-1.

The Hippos are unbeaten in their first two outings, following up last Saturday’s 2-1 Mountbatten Park win over Holsworthy with a superb point from a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night at Cullompton Rangers.

What made the draw so impressive for the Hippos in Mid Devon was the fact that they had trailed 2-0 before goals from Finn Rooke and Jack de Winton – the latter scoring for the second successive game – netting the goals.

The Hippos are one of eight teams to still be unbeaten in this fledgling new season.

Tomorrow (Saturday) they host an Ilfracombe side that followed last Saturday’s opening day 2-0 home win over Ivybridge Town with a similar success on Monday night at Crediton United.

The action at Mountbatten Way begins at 3pm.

Both Axminster Town and Honiton Town are also in midweek action next week.

The Tigers travel to Crediton United on Monday (September 14) while the Hippos visit Elmore on Wednesday (September 16).

Bith midweek games for the East Devon-based pair kick-off at 7.30pm.