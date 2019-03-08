Advanced search

Honiton Town beaten at Cullompton and Honiton RFC are 'pointless' at Wadebridge - Saturday's local sport round-up

PUBLISHED: 17:45 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 28 September 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The final Saturday of September was not a good one for local sporting teams as Honiton Town and Axminster Town both lost away league games and Honiton RFC were beaten on their visit to Wadebridge Camels. In local Macron Devon & Exeter League football there was also disappointment for Upottery, Seaton and Feniton who all suffered Premier Division defeats.

FOOTBALL

Honiton Town conceded a goal inside two minutes of their South West Peninsula League Premier East visit to Cullompton Rangers and the Mid Devon men added a second just before the half hour to lead 2-0. However, Town were never 'out of the game' and fully deserved the goal that Lewis Couch scored on the stroke of half-time to leave the contest finely balanced at the break. However, despite matching the home side for long periods of the second half a 66th minute goal made the Hippos task that much harder and a late fourth condemned Town to another league defeat.

There was however, better news for the Town second team as they bagged their first win of the Macron League season, defeating Clyst Valley 2-0 at Mountbatten Park.

Axminster Town shipped five second half goals at Torpoint Athletic where they were beaten 6-0. However, for much of the first half that final score looked most unlikely! Indeed, for almost the entire first 45 minutes the Tigers gave as good as they got and only trailed at the break to a stunning free-kick goal. However, the home side doubled their lead on 54 minutes and then added four more in the final third of the match to seal victory.

In other SWP League Premier East games; Torrington went down 11-1 at table-topping Bovey Tracey, Dartmouth scored a late winner to defeat Elmore 3-2; Millbrook won 4-01 at Holsworthy; Ilfracombe Town remain the only unbeaten side in the division after a 2-1 home win over Newton Abbot Spurs; Torridgeside won 3-0 at Ivybridge and Plymouth Marjons were 4-1 winners over Stoke Gabriel. The other match played saw Sidmouth Town beaten 6-2 at home by Elburton Villa.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League, Feniton suffered a 3-2 defeat on their Premier Division visit to Chagford while Upottery were thumped 7-12 at Glebe Park by Okehampton Argyle.

RUGBY

In Tribute Western Counties West; Honiton did not manage a single point in their game at Wadebridge Camels where the home side gave the Lacemen the 'hump' winning 36-0. There was also defeat for Exmouth in their South West Premier game at Newbury Blues where they went down 25-15.

