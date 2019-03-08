Honiton Town beaten at Millbrook

Goal! Archant

Honiton Town lost their third match of the season when they were downed 2-0 at Millbrook AFC, writes Sam Cooper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hippos' opponents were one of the teams battling for the top spots and Honiton manager Aaron Doble named himself in the starting line-up for the first time since coming back from injury.

The Hippos travelled down to Cornwall with a number of first team regulars not being available due to a variety of reasons.

After a journey which included a ferry crossing, the Hippos arrived to find Millbrook bathed in sunshine with just a small breeze.

Millbrook opened the scoring just before half-time, which meant the visitors came out in the second half knowing that they had it all to do. However, the home team grabbed their second goal in the 79th minute to really put the game out of the Hippos' reach.

Neither team really shone in the sunshine, and both teams had opportunities to score more goals.

It's another away game for Honiton as they travel to Holsowrthy on Saturday, August 31.