Honiton Town beaten at Newton Abbot Spurs – now for three successive home games

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town went down 4-2 in their first outing since the departure of manager Kev Blackwell and his number two Nick Ogden.

Indeed, the game at Newton Abbot was between sides who had both seen their managers depart in recent times!

The home side struck first, though there was an element of ‘off-side;’ about the goal. However, it was allowed to stand, but the Hippos responded well and just 12 minutes after falling behind they were level thanks to a goal from Ben Ede.

Buoyed by being level so quickly things got even better for the Hippos’ when they took a 2-1 lead thanks to a goal from captain-for-the-day, Darren Witt.

Newton Abbot Spurs restored parity on the half hour and there were just three minutes to go in the first half when they netted again to hold a 2-1 interval lead.

In an entertaining second half of end-to-end football there was just one more goal scored, and it went to the home side to wrap up the points.

The Town Man of the Match award, sponsored by Chippie Joe’s, went to Chris Long.

This Saturday (March 2) Town begin a run of three successive home Saturday afternoon games with the visit to Mountbatten Park of Waldon Athletic (3pm).

The Hippos follow with a March 9 visit from table-topping Stoke Gabriel and then take on fourth-placed Torridgeside on March 16.