Honiton Town claim first win in five months / Honiton RFC continue title bid / Beer beaten again / Ottery complete seven-day double – a Saturday sporting round-up

Honiton Town net win thanks to McCreadie-Taylor hat-trick / Honiton RFC continue title pursuit - a round-up of all the local football and rugby on the final Saturday of March.

Honiton Town claimed their first win in five months thanks to a hat-trick from Owen McCreadie-Taylor that helped them on their way to a 4-1 success at home to Liverton United. Mind you, the Hippos did not have it all their own way as they ended a 15 game search for success, as they slipped behind to a 23rd minute goal before McCreadie-Taylor scored his first in the closing embers of the first half.

He then made it 2-1 early in the second half. The impressive Joe Dixon then made it 3-1 before the teenage striker completed his treble to make it 4-1. Liam Dingle added a fifth late on and there was still time for an own goal, to complete an excellent afternoon for Honiton Town and their supporters.

Axminster Town had a day off – they are in home action on Tuesday night (April 2) when they entertain University (7.30pm). Sidmouth Town drew 1-1 with St Martins.

OTHER FOOTBALL

In Macron League top flight football, Beer Albion were beaten 3-1 at table-topping Exwick Villa, but Lyme Regis claimed an excellent point from a 0-0 draw with title-chasing Newtown while Colyton lost 4-1 at Witheridge.

In Division Tow, Honiton Town Reserves lost 4-2 at Exeter-based Priory. In Division Three, leaders Ottery St Mary completed a seven-day league double over Sandford, defeating the Mid Devon men 5-3 a week after beating them 6-2 at their own ground. Another East Devon side to score five in a Macron Three game were Axmouth United who beat Otterton 5-1. Beer Albion were beaten 3-2 at home by Winchester.

In Division Four, Feniton Reserves went down 5-3 at home to Teignmouth Reserves.

In Division Five, Cranbrook got a point from a 0-0 draw at home to Westexe Park Rangers. Upottery Reserves went down 4-2 at Culm United Reserves, but there was a splendid 2-1 win for Dunkeswell Rovers at home to Sidmouth Town Thirds and that completes an excellent few days for the Dunks who also won on Thursday night, winning a Golesworthy Cup quarter-final tie against Bradninch, beating the Mid Devon men 2-0 under the lights at Cullompton Rangers thank to goals inside the final 10 minuets from Steve Morris and Josh Cann. Awliscombe were also in Division Five action, and they lost 3-0 against Central.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Lapford Reserves, but, in the same section, there was a 1-0 away win at Willand XI for Colyton Reserves.

RUGBY

Honiton continued their pursuit of league and cup glory with a 51-13 Allhallows win over South Molton. With Penryn also winning, beating Pirates Amateurs 66-3, it means there’s no change at the top of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table.

As for the other East Devon rugby teams in action on the final matchday of March, Exmouth lost their South West Premier Devon derby at Brixham, beaten 45-38 and Withycombe went down 40-26 at home to Torquay Athletic while Sidmouth continued their challenge for the Tribute Western Counties (W) title with a 31-26 win at Kingsbridge.