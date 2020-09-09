Hippos pull off comeback to earn draw

Honiton Town came from two goals down to draw against local rivals Cullumpton Rangers in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Finn Rooke and Jack De Winton were the heroes for the Hippos as they scored a goal each.

The point means Honiton move into second place for the time being having played one more game more than the majority of teams.

Ilfracombe Town are top having also played two matches and won them both.