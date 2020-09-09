Hippos pull off comeback to earn draw
PUBLISHED: 10:19 09 September 2020
Archant
Honiton Town came from two goals down to draw against local rivals Cullumpton Rangers in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.
Finn Rooke and Jack De Winton were the heroes for the Hippos as they scored a goal each.
The point means Honiton move into second place for the time being having played one more game more than the majority of teams.
Ilfracombe Town are top having also played two matches and won them both.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.