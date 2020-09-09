Advanced search

Hippos pull off comeback to earn draw

PUBLISHED: 10:19 09 September 2020

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Honiton Town came from two goals down to draw against local rivals Cullumpton Rangers in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Finn Rooke and Jack De Winton were the heroes for the Hippos as they scored a goal each.

The point means Honiton move into second place for the time being having played one more game more than the majority of teams.

Ilfracombe Town are top having also played two matches and won them both.

