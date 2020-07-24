Honiton Town face eight games in first 24 days of new SWP League season

Archant

Honiton Town will launch their 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign on Saturday, September 5 with a Mountbatten Park home game against Holsworthy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fixture will kick-start the new campaign and it promises to be a busy first month of the season for the Hippos are set to play eight league games within the first 24 days of the new term!

After the Holsworthy visit, the Hippos have a midweek game at Cullompton Rangers before a Saturday, September 12 Mountbatten Park meeting with Ilfracombe Town and then a midweek trip to Elmore. That’s followed by a Saturday, September 19 visit to Holsworthy and, two days later, there is a Monday night trip to Crediton United. The final Saturday of September is a home game against the students of Plymouth Marjon and a hectic first month of the new season ends with a September 29 midweek trip to Torrington.

The Hippos’ festive game is a Boxing Day trip to Manstone Lane, Sidmouth, for an East Devon derby.

Honiton Town end the season next Easter when they have back-to-back East Devon derby games with a Good Friday visit from Sidmouth Town followed by an Easter Monday trip Axminster Town to bring the curtain down on another season.

All fixtures are of course subject to being able to go ahead depending on the Cornonavirus pandemic and restrictions that might come into play.

The full schedule for the Tigers is:

Sep 5 HOLSWORTHY (H)

Sep 8 Cullompton Rangers (A)

Sep 12 ILFRACOMBE TOWN (H)

Sep 16 Elmore (a)

Sep 19 Holsworthy (a)

Sep 21 Crediton United (a)

Sep 26 PLYMOUTH MARJON (H)

Sep 29 Torrington (a)

Oct 3 BRIXHAM (H)

Oct 7 Newton Abbot Spurs (a)

Oct 10 ELMORE (H)

Oct 17 Dartmouth (a)

Oct 24 Torpoint Athletic (a)

Oct 31 STOKE GABRIEL (H)

Nov 7 Ivybridge Town (a)

Nov 14 MILLBROOK AFC (H)

Nov 21 NEWTON ABBOT SPURS (H)

Nov 28 Elburton Villa (a)

Dec 5 Torridgeside (a)

Dec 12 CULLOMPTON RANGERS (H)

Dec 26 Sidmouth Town (a)

Dec 28 AXMINSTER TOWN (H)

Jan 2 Ilfracombe Town (a)

Jan 9 Brixham (a)

Jan 16 Plymouth Marjon (a)

Jan 23 DARTMOUTH (H)

Jan 30 TORPOINT ATHLETIC (H)

Feb 6 Stoke Gabriel (a)

Feb 13 IVYBRIDGE TOWN (H)

Feb 20 Millbrook AFC (a)

Feb 27 ELBURTON VILLA (H)

Mar 6 TORRIDGESIDE (H)

Mar 13 CREDITON UNITED (H)

Mar 20 BOVEY TARCEY (H)

Mar 27 TORRINGTON (H)

Apr 2 SIDMOUTH TOWN (H)

Apr 5 Axminster Town (A)