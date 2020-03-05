50 days to go: Hippos face nine games in final month

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds Archant

Honiton Town will have to navigate a congested April as the South West Peninsula League Premier East season comes to a close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With 50 days to go between now and the April 25 season deadline, Honiton are heading into the business end of the campaign.

The Hippos are currently in 12th place on 28 points after 22 games meaning they have 16 games left.

April will be a particular test for the side when they play nine games in 23 days. During that run the maximum number of days rest they have between games is three and they are scheduled to play two games in two days between April 18 and 19.

March sees them play three teams below them in the table before finishing with games against two of the top three.

Those games are a Mounbatten Park clash against Ilfracombe Town before making the 47-mile trip to Erme Valley where they will play third-placed Ivybridge Town.

In April they will face East Devon rivals twice in five days and the Hippos will be confident of picking up points against their neighbours with the Vikings currently bottom of the division.

While there is a gap between themselves and the upper reaches of the table, Honiton could finish top of the midtable teams with a well-timed run.

They are currently nine points behind ninth-placed Torridgeside who have played three games more than the Hippos.

Honiton's final approach begins this Saturday when they host the students of Plymouth Marjon at Mountbatten Park.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the Midweek Herald to see the Hippos' progress or you can check www.midweekherald.co.uk/sport.