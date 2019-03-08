Honiton Town good value for draw with Crediton United

Picture: Terry Life Archant

It’s now three games unbeaten for Honiton Town after they staged a superb second-half comeback to overturn a two-goal half-time deficit to draw 2-2 with Crediton United at Mountbatten Park.

Goals in the second and then the 22nd minute left Town trailing 2-0 at half-time and, had the visitors shown greater composure in front of goal or Alex Bowring again shown what a good goalkeeper he is, the game might have been ‘lost’ by the midway stage.

However, whatever was said in the home dressing room, it clearly hit the spot! In the early exchanges of the second half, Ben Ede pulled a goal back and it was no more than the Hippos deserved when the hat-trick hero from the week before, Alex McCreadie Taylor, again showed a mature head on young shoulders as he drilled the ball past an advancing glovesman to ensure honours ended even!

The only blight on the afternoon was the fact that Town picked up four bookings with yellow cards handed out – all in the final third of the contest – to Darren Witt, Joe Dixon, Harry Leisk and Lewis Couch.

On Saturday (April 13) the Hippos travel to South Devon looking to complete a season’s double over Teignmouth Town, who they beat 3-0 when the teams met at Mountbatten Park in mid October.