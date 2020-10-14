Honiton Town hit by late set-piece brace in narrow defeat to Elmore

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS © Andrew Symonds

Honiton Town treated the largest turnout for a Mountbatten Park fixture this season to a thrilling game, but one that ultimately saw the Hippos suffer a disappointing 2-1 defeat with visiting Elmore netting twice in the closing staged of the contest.

Honiton goalkeeper Tom Pryke makes a penalty save during the Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Honiton goalkeeper Tom Pryke makes a penalty save during the Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Town welcomed back skipper Elliot Dyer, but were without regular glovesman Luke Ashford(injury) and so youngster Tom Pryke was between the posts.

Pryke was quickly in the thick of the action, diving low to his left to keep out an early penalty.

The deadlock was broken in the 65th minute with Tom Perryman the scorer of a goal that gave the Hippos a deserved lead.

Thereafter, the Hippos managed the game well and looked to be on their way to a deserved three points when, with just a few minutes remaining, Elmore were awarded a free kick that was rifled into the top corner.

The game moved deep into added time when another free-kick was awarded to the Tiverton-based side and this time the ball was delivered to the far post where an Elmore player jumped higher than anybody else to plant the ball into the back of the Town net!

On Saturday (October 17) Town travel to Dartmouth.

In the Tuesday night football (October 13) three of the four South West Peninsula League Premier East matches ended all square. Cullompton Rangers and Torridgeside drew 1-1, Ivybridge Town were 5-0 winners over Torpoint Athletic while Plymouth Marjon shared four goals with Dartmouth and Torrington and Elmore drew 3-3.

