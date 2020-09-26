Honiton Town hosting Plymouth Marjon - today’s local football round-up

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The local football today (Saturday) sees top billing go to the South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Mountbatten Park, Honiton, with the Hippos entertaining Plymouth Marjon.

The Hippos, who lost 1-0 at Crediton United on Monday night, sit 12th in the table. The students are third bottom having banked just a single point from their first five games - that a 2-2 draw with Torrington while the Hippos, who have also played six games, winning two, drawing one and losing three.

Axminster Town are also in SWP League action when they visit Torpoint Athletic. The Tigers make the long trip to Cornwall having slipped to fourth bottom after losing 3-1 at Sidmouth Town on Wednesday night, a fourth defeat in five early season games.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West, table topping Ottery St Mary, entertain a Plymouth Argyle Football in the Community Development side who have lost all three games they have played this season. The Otters, with four wins and a draw, head the table by a single point. Kick-off at Washbrook Meadow is at 3pm.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, top billing in terms of East Devon action, goes to the Premier East game at Manstone Lane with Sidmouth Town Reserves hosting Feniton and there’s also top flight Joma League action at Seaton Town with Colyton providing the opposition.

In Division One East, Beer Albion Reserves host East Budleigh, Dunkeswell Rovers entertain Otterton, Exmouth Rovers are at home to Lympstone and Exmouth Spartans host Lyme Regis.

In Division Two East, Axminster Town entertain Millwey Rise, Cranbrook host Pinhoe, East Budleigh Reserves are at home to Ottery St Mary Reserves and there’s a big local derby at Acland Park with Feniton home to Sidmouth Town.

The Division Three action locally sees Farway United host AFC Exe, Upottery Reserves entertain Devon Yeoman and Offwell Rangers are at home to Cranbrook United.

Join us tonight from 7pm when we will have a round-up of the days action.