Honiton Town in 2019 - a game-by-game look at how the Hippos got on in the year.

Town saw their final game of 2019 washed out when a waterlogged Mountbatten Park pitch denied them the opportunity to host their scheduled Boxing Day home meeting with Sidmouth Town.

With Boxing Day home fixtures traditionally excellent opportunities for clubs to maximize revenue with big holiday crowds and all the subsequent improved bar takings plus sales of refreshments and programme s.

The past few months have seen precious few opportunities for the Hippos to make money from home games. Indeed, since a 3-1 home win over Stoke Gabriel, Town have played only four home league games and that comes over a period of 16 weeks!

Town are next at home on January 11 when Torrington will be the visitors. Before that Town launch their 2020 schedule with a January 4 visit to Elburton Villa.

So what did 2019 serve up for the Hippos and their supporters. Well, Town played 35 league and cup ties in 2019, winning eight, drawing seven and losing 20. The Hippos scored 61 goals in those 35 matches and conceded 86.

Working back from the most recent Town outing to their first game of 2019, the Hippos results read:

DECEMBER: P 2 W 1 D 0 L 1 F 4 A 4

Just two games in the final month of the year with a December 7 3-2 home defeat to Dartmouth before their final game of the year, a splendid 2-1 success at Torpoint Athletic four days before Christmas.

NOVEMBER: P 3 W 0 D 0 L 3 F 1 A 13

Three games this month starting with a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Ilfracombe Town on November 16. Four days later the Hippos went down 5-1 at Toolstation Western League top flight Exmouth Town, exiting the Devin Bowl in the process and the other game of the month was a 6-0 home defeat in a November 30 league meeting with Brixham at Mountbatten Park.

OCTOBER: P 5 W 2 D 0 L 3 F 11 A 9

Five games this month starting with a 3-1 league defeat at Newton Abbot Spurs with that game followed by a midweek 3-2 home win over Elmore. A trip to Plymouth Marjon saw Town win 5-1, but then they lost an East Devon derby, beaten 2-0 at Axminster Town and the month ended with a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Elburton Villa.

SPETEMBER: P 5 W 1 D 1 L 3 F 9 A 14

The month began with a 2-0 home defeat in a league meeting with Bovey Tracey and a week later Stoke Gabriel were beaten 3-1 at Mountbatten Park. Arguably the finest result of the year - indeed for many years - came in the following midweek as the Hippos travelled up the North Devon Link Road to Barnstaple and they defeated the Southern League side in a dramatic Devon Bowl cup tie that saw Town win on penalties after 90 minutes of end-to-end action saw both sides score three goals.

Four days later it was back to league work and a 4-2 away defeat at Marjon in Plymouth in a Walter C Parsons League Cup tie and the month ended with a 4-1 away defeat at Cullompton Rangers.

AUGUST: P 6 W 2 D 1 L 3 F 8 A 11

The busiest month of the season with no fewer than six matches, all played within a period of 21 days. The season's opening fixture saw Town lose 3-0 at home to Brixham and two days later a Monday night visit to Crediton United saw Town win 3-1. The second Saturday of the season saw Town draw 1-1 at Dartmouth before a 3-2 home defeat in a midweek meeting with Axminster Town at Mountbatten Park. A 2-0 defeat at Millbrook followed before the final game of the opening month saw Town win 2-1 at Holsworthy.

Season 2018/19

APRIL: P 4 W 1 D 2 L 1 F 13 A 11

Four games in the closing month of Town's last season as a South West Peninsula League Eastern Division outfit. The month began with a 2-2 home draw with Crediton before a 3-3 draw at Teignmouth. The penultimate game of the season saw Town thrash Axminster Town 7-2 at Mountbatten Park and the final game ended with Town beaten 4-1 at home by Bovey Tracey.

MARCH: P 5 W 1 D 1 L 3 F 8 A 11

Five games this month starting with a 1-0 home defeat to Waldon Athletic and seven days later another home reversal, this time 0-2 at the hands of Stoke Gabriel. A third successive home loss followed with Torridgeside winning 5-0. Seven days later Town met Torridgeside again this time in North Devon where honours ended even in a 2-2 draw. The month ended with a 6-1 home win over Liverton United.

FEBRUARY: P 2 W 0 D 0 L 2 F 4 A 7

Just two games this month and both were away with Town beaten 3-2 at University of Exeter and then 4-2 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

JANUARY: P 3 W 0 D 2 L 1 F 3 A 6

Three games for Town in the first month of 2019 starting with a January 5, 2-2 home draw with Ilfracombe Town. A fortnight later Town went down 3-0 at Brixham and the final Saturday of January saw Town draw 1-1 at home with Alphington.

Whole year:

P 35 W 8 D 7 L 20 F 61 A 86