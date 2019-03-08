Advanced search

Honiton Town in Monday night action at Crediton

PUBLISHED: 08:23 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 12 August 2019

Archant

Honiton Town are back in action tonight (Monday) when they travel across to Mid Devon to face Crediton United.

Both sides lost their opening South West Peninsula League Premier East opening games with Town going down 3-0 at Brixham while Crediton were beaten 2-0 at Ivybridge on Friday night.

The Hippos shipped a goal two minutes into the contest at Brixham, but recovered to give a good as they got for long periods of the first half. Ben Ede saw a powerful shot arrow just wide of the mark and Harry Leisk caused plenty of problems for the home defence while Connor Flanagan was busy in a midfield role.

They shipped a second goal shortly after a re-start and a slick home side bagged a third to wrap up a 3-0 win.

So, an opening day defeat for the Hippos, but manager Aaron Doble will have taken a number of positives from the game.

This coming Saturday (August 17) Town are again in South Devon action when they travel to play Dartmouth.

