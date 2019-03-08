Honiton Town in Monday night win at Crediton United

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town were 3-1 Monday night winners when they visited Crediton United for their second South West Peninsula League Premier East outing of the season.

Having lost their season's opener at Brixham on Saturday; the Hippos were beaten 3-0 in South Devon, Town were worthy winners under the Lords Meadow floodlights in Mid Devon.

The home side had struck first, netting in the 23rd minute, but 10 minutes later Tom Perryman restored parity and that's the way it remained through to half-time.

In the second half Owen McCreadie-Taylor gave Town a 72nd minute lead and the points were secured with a stoppage time goal from Cody Skinner.

Next up for the Hippo's is a Saturday (August 17) game at Dartmouth.