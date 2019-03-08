Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Town in Monday night win at Crediton United

PUBLISHED: 22:04 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 12 August 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton Town were 3-1 Monday night winners when they visited Crediton United for their second South West Peninsula League Premier East outing of the season.

Having lost their season's opener at Brixham on Saturday; the Hippos were beaten 3-0 in South Devon, Town were worthy winners under the Lords Meadow floodlights in Mid Devon.

The home side had struck first, netting in the 23rd minute, but 10 minutes later Tom Perryman restored parity and that's the way it remained through to half-time.

In the second half Owen McCreadie-Taylor gave Town a 72nd minute lead and the points were secured with a stoppage time goal from Cody Skinner.

Next up for the Hippo's is a Saturday (August 17) game at Dartmouth.

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sailors rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifboat approaches the capsized dinghy. Picture: RNLI

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Sailors rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

Lyme lifboat approaches the capsized dinghy. Picture: RNLI

Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

St Pauls Church. Ref ehr 30 17TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton Town in Monday night win at Crediton United

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Town withdraw second team from Macron Devon and Exeter League

Axminster pharmacy’s floral displays are a real tonic

Rotary club president Don Waterhouse presents pharmacist Ian Morton with the trophy for the best hanging basket display on a commercial premises in the town this year. Also pictured are Ruth Waterhouse and judge Phil Banner Picture: John Foulkes.

Lyme Regis 101 competition wins for Alex Darvill, and Paul Moffitt

Lyme Regis 101 winners Alex Darvill and Paul Moffitt. Picture JUDITH MOFFITT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists