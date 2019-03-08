Honiton Town stage superb comeback / Honiton RFC take title bid to final day / Dunkeswell Rovers win ‘big game’ - Saturday’s local sporting round-up

Honiton Town stage terrific comeback / Honiton RFC stay in title hunt heading into final daty of leaguye campaign / Dunkeswell Rovers win ‘massuve’ game / Defeast for Feniton, Seaton Town and Colyton, but a Macron League top flight win at last for Beer Albion - all the local football and rugby fro the first Saturday of April

Honiton Town staged a remarkable second half comeback in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division meeting with Crediton United. The Hippos trailed 2-0 at the halfway stage of their game at Mountbatten Park, but a superb comeback in the second half with a 51st minute goal from Ben Ede and a 90th minute strike from the previous Saturday’s hat-trick hero Owen McCreadie-Taylor. Town did pick up four bookings with yellow cards issued to Darren Witt, Joe Dixon, Darren Witt and Luke Barwick.

As for the other East Devon teams plying their trade in the SWP League; Exmouth Town continued their winning run, one that will hopefully see them through two more games to be crowned champions for the South West Peninsula League Premier Division after they won 2-1 at Torpoint Athletic.

Jordan Harris gave Town an early lead and, after the home side levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half, leading scorer Ace High headed Town to all three points. Meanwhile, title rivals Tavistock thrashed Camelford 9-0 to all but wipe out the goal difference lead that Town enjoyed (it was plus 11 before this matchday!).

Axminster Town were thumped 6-2 in their East Division game at Bovey Tracey – the Tigers goals were scored by Nathan Antat and Tony Pinder and Budleigh Salterton, who gave an SWP League debut to Ottery St Mary leading scorer Corey Ringer, went down 4-0 at Ilfracombe Town.

As for the other East Devon teams in SWP League action; Sidmouth Town were well beaten in their Eastern Division game at Torridgeside, losing 5-1 to the North Devon outfit. The Vikings are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Bovey Tracey (7.30pm) at Manstone Lane.

In Macron League football, Beer Albion were 5-2 home winners against Topsham Town in the Premier Division, but there was a 3-0 defeat for Feniton at Exmouth Town Reserves and Lyme Regis went down 5-1 at home to table-topping Exwick Villa. Colyton lost 4-1 at Newtown and Seaton Town were thumped 6-1 at Okehampton Argyle. In Division Two, Axminster Town Reserves won 3-1 at Uplowman, but there was no joy for Beer Reserves as they went down 7-2 at Bow AAC while Tipton St John lost 5-0 at home to Thorverton. In Division Three, leaders Ottery St Mary had a day off, but their title hopes were boosted by a surprise 3-0 defeat for Winchester at Clyst Valley, but another of the teams looking to deny Ottery the top honour, Lympstone, won 8-0 at North Tawton. In Division Four, Feniton Reserves drew 1-1 with Winkleigh while Lyme Regis Reserves went down 3-0 at Elmore.

In Division Five a brace of goals from both Steve Morris and Max McKeown saw Dunkeswell Rovers to a 4-1 home win over table-topping Exmouth Spartans and the Dunks now look to be firmly I the driving seat with regard to the divisional top honour.

In the same section Cranbrook played out a goalless draw at Willand Rovers-based Bravehearts while Awliscombe enjoyed a 4-2success at Starcross, but Upottery dropped points, held 2-2 by Devon Yeoman. In Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves went down 2-1 at Witheridge and Offwell Rangers, playing their penultimate game of the league season, lost 5-2 at home to Colyton Reserves.

In Division Eight, Honiton Town thirds defeated Amory Green Rovers 6-1.

RUGBY

Honiton stay second in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon table after a 46-0 win at Tavistock. Morning leaders Penryn also had a clean sheet away success – in their case one of 79-0 at Plymouth Argaum and so, rather like Sidmouth, Honiton’s destiny will not be decided until the final match day.

Penryn will entertain Plymstock Albion Oaks holding a three point lead over Honiton at the top. The Lacemen wrap their league campaign up with an Allhallows meeting with Topsham.

As for the other East Devon-based rugby teams in action on the first Saturday of April; Exmouth won their final South West Premier home league game of the season, defeating Camborne 38-27 at the Imperial Ground. Mind you, the Cockles had to work hard for their success as they trailed 17-14 at half-time.

Withycombe were also in action, they went down 38-19 at home to Pirates Amateurs.

As for the other East Devon teams in rugby action: Sidmouth Chiefs will head into the final matchday of the 2018/19 Tribute Western Counties (West) leading the table and knowing that a win in their final game at Saltash and they will be crowned champions. However, on the flip side of that is the fact that, if they were to lose at Saltash, they could end up finishing outside the top two, that’s how tight things are at the top of the table after the penultimate round of matches.

The first Saturday in April saw Chiefs win 28-10 at home to Paignton while rivals Wellington defeated visiting Bideford 53-26 and Crediton won 29-19 at Truro.

Tribute Western Counties (W) table after the April 6 matches (top three)

P W D L F A Pts

Sidmouth 25 19 2 4 765 395 98

Crediton 25 20 2 3 605 397 96

Wellington 25 19 3 3 773 390 95

Last day fixtures: Saltash v SIDMOUTH; CREDITON v Wadebridge Camels and Chard v WELLINGTON

HORSE RACING

Tiger Roll won the 2019 Grand National to emulated Red Rum as a back-to-back winner of the world famous race. The first five home with their odds were: Tiger Roll 4/1; Magic of Light - 66/1; Rathvinden - 8/1; Walk In The Mill - 25/1 and Anibale Fly - 10/1