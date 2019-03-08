Advanced search

Honiton Town in seventh heaven as they inflict a 'Long Good Friday' on Axminster Town

PUBLISHED: 17:58 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 19 April 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton Town recorded what may well go down as the most ‘eye-catching’ result of the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division campaign with their Good Friday morning 7-2 win at Mountbatten Park over Axminster Town.

The Hippos have picked up form recently and did go into the Good Friday game unbeaten in four since a March 16, 5-0 home loss to Torridgeside.

In contrast, the Tigers of Axminster Town pitched up at Mountbatten Park unbeaten in their previous three away games which had seen them draw 1-1 at Elmore, win 5-0 at Waldon Athletic last Saturday and then crush Sidmouth Town 3-1 under the Manstone Lane floodlights in midweek.

However, while it was a long Goof Friday for the Tigers, the Hippos positively 'wallowed' in their glory.

A Ben Ede penalty put them ahead and further goals from Chris Long, Owen McCreadie-Taylor and Liam Dingle saw the Hippos into a 4-0 interval lead.

The mood got merrier for the Mountbatten Park faithful as Dingle, McCreadie-Taylor and Long all struck a second each before two late consultations, one from the penalty spot, led to that eye-catching final score!

