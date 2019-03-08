Honiton Town net great win / Honiton RFC edged out / Feniton win but Seaton Town lose - a round-up of Saturday's local sport

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

It proved to be a super Saturday for Honiton Town but the Lacemen lost their derby meeting with Chard while there was also success for Feniton, Upottery Reserves, Millwey Rise, Awliscombe and Offwell Rangers, but defeats for Seaton Town and Dunkeswell Rovers.

Honiton Town recorded one of their best results of the South West Peninsula League Premier East as they defeated Elburton Villa 2-1 at Mountbatten Park. Goals from Pete Knox and Lewis Couch saw the Hippos to a win that means they have now won three out of their last four league games.

Axminster Town, who beat Honiton Town 2-0 on Wednesday night, had a Saturday off, but they are in action on Monday night (October 21) when they go to Mid Devon to face Crediton United.

In other football involving East Devon teams; Sidmouth Town were beaten 1-0 in their home South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Torridgeside. A 10th defeat in 13 league games leaves the Vikings off the foot of the table by virtue of a better goal difference than only side to sit below them - Plymouth Marjons - with the students beaten 3-1 at Brixham Villa.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League top flight, Feniton were 3-2 Acland Park winners over Chagford, a result that means Fenny stay third.

Upottery's league game at Hatherleigh was postponed while Colyton lost 3-2 at Bampton and Seaton Town were edged out 2-1 at home by Chudleigh Athletic in a Devon Premier Cup tie.

Upottery Reserve sprang something of a surprise as they dumped Tipton St John out of the Devon Senior Cup - the Glebe Park men winning 2-0.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves claimed a second win of the league campaign with a splendid 3-0 victory in Exeter at Heavitree United.

Cranbrook were edged out in their Devon Senior Cup meeting with Exmouth Spartans who won the tie 2-1. In a Division Three game, Dunkeswell Rovers were also edged out, in their case by the odd goal in seven in their home meeting with North Tawton. Axmouth United's Division Three visit to Pinhoe was postponed.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise thrashed Sidmouth Town thirds 6-1 while Feniton Reserves were beaten 4-2 at Cheriton Fitzpaine 1st team.

In the Devon Intermediate Cup Awliscombe beat Newton Abbot Spurs third team 2-1. Offwell Rangers were 8-2 winners of their Division Six home game against Otterton Reserves and that win lifts Offwell to third in the table.

In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves went down 4-0 when they visited Ottery St Mary Development XI.

Budleigh Salterton banked all three points from their Richard Scott Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting with Bovey Tracey, Reserves. The South Devon side led 1-0 at the break, but Ryan Daffin levelled early in the second half and the winner, which came in the closing stages, was an own goal.

In the same Division Exmouth Town Reserves suffered their heaviest defeat of the league season to date when they went down 6-0 at home to St Martins.

RUGBY

Honiton were involved in a close encounter, one that saw them beaten 22-21 in their Western Counties meeting with Chard at Allhallows. The defeat leaves the Lacemen sitting in the bottom three of the table with only Tiverton and Saltash worse off than them.

Sidmouth RFC were in stunning form as they racked up a big half century point clean-sheet win at Newent where they won 52-0.

Last week had seen the Blackmore men end a run of five straight defeats since the start of the new South West One West with a 49-22 home win over Lydney and now, seven days on, they have recorded a superb away success.

In other East Devon rugby, Exmouth lost their South West Premier meeting with Barnstaple going down 25-23 at the Imperial Ground with Barum now played six won six after a later penalty. The Cockles have dropped to seventh in the table with their record, seven games in, being won three, lost three and drawn one.

There was better news for Withycombe who made it six wins from six Devon One fixtures with a 24-21 win at Exeter Saracens that came about thanks to an 80th minute match winning try.

