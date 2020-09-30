Honiton Town net point in midweek game at Torrington

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 win over Holsworthy. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Alex Lowe marked his Honiton Town debut with a goal as the Hippos banked a point from an eventful Tuesday night South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Torrington that ended 2-2.

Eventful it most certainly was with the Hippos twice leading on the night before ending the game with nine men after a red card for Joe Dixon and a late sin-binning for player-manager Aaron Doble!

Lowe struck in the 20th minute to give Town the lead, but the home side restored parity seven minutes before the break, netting from close range after a superb save from Hippos’ glovesman Matt Kingdom.

The lead was restored for Town 10 minutes into the second half in a passage of play that saw goalmouth action in both halves of the pitch inside a minute!

Torrington drew a fine save from Town goalkeeper Kingdom and, when the ball was cleared up field Finn Rooke applied a neat finish to a slick counter attack to continue his fine scoring form since his summer switch from Beer Albion, with a neat finish.

Just past the hour mark Joe Dixon was shown a straight red for a handball offence reducing the Hippos to 10 men and, despite a valiant effort from the team they were unable to prevent a home equaliser, scored inside the final 10 minutes.

There was a big suspicion about off-side for the goal, indeed, the linesman did have his flag raised and, after ‘discussing’ the award of the goal with the match official Town player-boss Doble was sent to the sin-bin.

The drama did not end there for the game then saw a second red card, albeit handed out in injury time, this time issued to one of the home team before the match official brought proceedings to an end.