Honiton Town net shoot-out success to claim major scalp in Devon St Lukes Bowl tie at Barnstaple Town

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9671. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town claimed a major victory - arguably their finest success in recent years - when they travelled to Southern League side Barnstaple Town and knocked them out of the Devon St Lukes Bowl, beating them 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had shared six goals over 90 minutes in North Devon.

Town got the best possible start to the game when they took a second minute lead with a clinical finish from Ben Ede. The Southern League side hit back and led 2-1, but a fine finish from Ashley Small saw the teams into the break on level terms.

The first 45 minutes might have served up four goals, but it also saw four yellow cards with Chris Long and Small the two Honiton players to be cautioned.

After the break, the Hippos continued to give as good as they got and it was no more than they deserved when Pete Knox netted to give them a 3-2 lead on the hour. Minutes later, only a superb save from the Barum glovesman denied Small a second.

With 20 minutes remaining Barum scored their third of the night as an end-to-end contest continued to captivate a good turn out under the Barnstaple floodlights. Late on the home faithful must have thought they had won the tie, but a powerful strike was superbly kept out by Hippos' glovesman Luke Ashford which left the game ending 3-3 and heading into a penalty shoot-out.

Lewis Couch despatched the first Honiton penalty and, after an Ashford save the second Honiton penalty was missed. Barum then hit the bat before Ash Small tucked his effort away.

Barum netted their third and so, three penalties to each side left the shoot-out at 2-1 to the Hippos! Coddy Skinner saw his kick saved and Barum levelled things up at 2-2.

Eliot Dyer calmly stepped up to slot his to make it 3-2 and then Ashford kept out the fifth and final Barum effort and the Hippos had completed a major cup giant-killing with a 3-2 shoot-out win after a 3-3 draw after 90 minutes.