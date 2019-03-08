Honiton Town net superb away point / Axminster Town beaten / Honiton RFC win well / Feniton and Seaton Town lose - a sporting round-up

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

The penultimate Saturday of March saw Honiton Town net a fine point at Torridgeside but there was an away defeat for Axminster Town. In the Macron League there were losses for Feniton, Seaton Town and Beer Albion, but Ottery won well. In rugby, Honiton RFC stay in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon title race after an away win - a round-up of the action featuring local teams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Honiton Town chalked up a superb 2-2 draw on their visit to South West Peninsula League Eastern Division high-flying Torridgeside.

As for the fortunes for the other East Devon sides playing in the Eastern Division; Axminster Town went down 3-1 at title-chasing Stoke Gabriel and Budleigh Salterton went down 2-1 in the battle of the basement teams – losing to South Devon-based Liverton. Sidmouth Town won 2-1 at home to Crediton United.

In the Premier Division, Exmouth Town strengthened their title chances with a 3-1 win in the top-versus-bottom meeting with Sticker at Southern Road.

In terms of local teams in the Macron League, Feniton were beaten 4-0 by title-chasing Exwick Villa and Seaton Town lost 4-2 at home to Cronies while Beer Albion went down 4-0 at Witheridge. The only East Devon success in the top-flight, apart from Exmouth Town Reserves, who won 2-0m at Lyme Regis, were Colyton, 4-0 winners at Heavitree United.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves went down 7-2 at home to Thorverton, but Tipton St John boosted their situation with a 2-1 home win over Uplowman Athletic. In the same section, Axminster Town made hosts, title-chasing Whipton and Pinhoe work hard for their latest success – the Tigers’ went down 4-3 on their visit to Exeter.

In Division Three, Ottery St Mary were 6-2 winners at Sandford and then heard of yet more defeats for their title rivals with University losing 4-1 at Winchester and East Budleigh going down 3-0 at Lympstone. Also in Division Three, Beer Albion Reserves beat Budleigh Salterton Reserves 5-0, but there was a 5-2 reversal for Axmouth United on their visit to Newton St Cyres.

Both local teams playing in Division Four scored five goals – but one won and one lost! The successful team were Millwey Rise, who put Hemyock to the sword to the tune of a 5-0 score line. Feniton Reserves scored five in their home meeting with University, but the students scored seven to take the points.

In Division Five, Dunkeswell Rovers were involved in a big game in terms of both their own and Cranbrook’s hope of a top three finish and it was the Dunks who came out on top, winning 4-1. Upottery Reserves also scored four as they defeated Bravehearts 4-0. Awliscombe were also involved in a game of four goals, but, in their case they were all scored by hosts Bampton Reserves!

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

In Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves shared six goals with hosts Bradninch (see pictures from the game with this post).

In Division Seven, East Budleigh Reserves were 7-2 winners in their home meeting with Cheriton Fitzpaine and Otterton won 4-1 at Culm United Reserves.

In Division Eight, Honiton Town thirds were beaten 7-2 at Amory Green Rovers Reserves.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

RUGBY

Honiton remain second in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division after they won 35-20 at Plymstock Albion Oaks.

Leaders Penryn had their second walk-over win against Withycombe this season and to the gap between first and second, with both teams having three games to play, is three points with Bude in third and just a single point behind the Lacemen!

Honiton 2nds went down 29-13 on their visit to Exmouth Nomads.

Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Seaton Town Reserves 3-3 draw with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY