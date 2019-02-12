Advanced search

Honiton Town now 12 games without a win after latest home defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 March 2019

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town are now 12 South West Peninsula League Eastern Division outings without a win after they went down 1-0 at home to Waldon Athletic.

Town glovesman Alex Bowring was the star of the Honiton performance, making a series of top class saves.

The contest was end-to-end and offered up plenty of excitement, but there was a clear lack of composure in the final third by both sets of strikers.

The last time that the currently managerless Hippos won was back on October 27 when, under the management of Kev Blackwell, they struck a big surprise by defeating then high-flying Elmore 3-2.

Since then, it’s been a desperate run of nine defeats and three draws.

This Saturday (March 9), the Hippos have a big task on their hands when they welcome table-topping Stoke Gabriel to Mountbatten Park (3pm).

