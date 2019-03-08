Advanced search

Honiton Town now 13 games without a win after home defeat to Stoke Gabriel

PUBLISHED: 10:21 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 14 March 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

The Honiton Town losing run now stands at 13 after they went down 2-0 at home to Stoke Gabriel.

However, given that the Hippos have been on an awful run of late – their last win was a 3-1 home success over Elmore on October 27 – their faithful band of supporters would have been greatly impressed with the overall performance against a Stoke Gabriel side that came to Mountbatten Park as a title-chasing outfit.

The South Devon side finally broke a resilient Town side down in the 72nd minute, but did not bag their second to seal the points until the fourth minute of added time!

The Hippos gave as good as they got for long periods and a 10th defeat in 13 games was harsh on them.

Town remain without a manager since the departures last month of boss Kev Blackwell and his number two Nick Ogden.

This Saturday (March 16) Town are again in Mountbatten park action when they entertain Torridgeside.

The Hippos go into the game sitting fourth bottom, but with 17 points more than second bottom Budleigh Salterton, and so are safe from being dragged into a scrap to avoid a bottom two finish in the Eastern Division table. In stark contrast, visiting Torridgeside retain an interest in the top honour, sitting fourth, 10 points behind leaders Brixham Villa, who have played two games more. Kick-off on Saturday is at 3pm.

