Advanced search

Honiton Town now facing 13 games in 28 end-of-season days to complete SWP League campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:48 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 12 March 2020

Action from the Honiton Town Reserves 3-2 defeat at Otterton. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Action from the Honiton Town Reserves 3-2 defeat at Otterton. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Archant

Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at home to Plymouth Marjon became yet another casualty of this soggy season when the Mountbatten Park pitch failed a Saturday mid-morning pitch inspection.

With the FA insisting on the season being ended in terms of league fixtures on Saturday April 25, it now means that the Hippos will play their final 16 games of the season in 42 days!

Town are next in action this coming Saturday (March 14) when they begin a run of three successive away games with a visit to Torridgeside (3pm).

However, the real congestion for the Town players will be the period that starts with a Saturday March 28 home meeting with Ilfracombe and ends with the April 25 home game against Ivybridge Town. In between the Hippos will play another 11 times which means, over the final 28 days of the season, Town will now play 13 games.

No fewer than eight of the last 10 matches for Town will be at Mountbatten Park with the two exceptions being a Thursday, April 4 trip to Bovey Tracey and a Good Friday, 11am visit to Sidmouth Town.

As long as there is no more wet weather then the final 16 games of the league term for the Hippos will be: Torridgeside A (March 14); Stoke Gabriel A (March 18); Torrington A (March 21); Ilfracombe H (March 28); Plymouth Marjon H (March 29); Ivybridge Town A (March 31); Bovey Tracey A (April 2); Torpoint Athletic H (April 4); Crediton United H (April 7); Sidmouth Town A (April 10); Torridgeside H (April 13); Sidmouth Town H (April 15); Cullompton Rangers (April 18); Millbrook H (April 19); Newton Abbot Spurs (April 22) and, finally, Ivybridge Town (April 25).

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Devon schools advised to follow Public Health England advice over coronavirus outbreak

Schools in Devon are being advised to follow advice from Public Health England over coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Honiton Town now facing 13 games in 28 end-of-season days to complete SWP League campaign

Action from the Honiton Town Reserves 3-2 defeat at Otterton. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Honiton Under-8s enjoy latest action with Topsham

Honiton Under-8s at the Yeovil Festival. Picture: HONITON RFC

More games cancelled as clubs face race against time to finish season

Goal!

Honiton Greensomes success for Dot Grove and Barry Rogers

Golf club and ball
Drive 24