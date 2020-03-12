Honiton Town now facing 13 games in 28 end-of-season days to complete SWP League campaign

Action from the Honiton Town Reserves 3-2 defeat at Otterton. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Honiton Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at home to Plymouth Marjon became yet another casualty of this soggy season when the Mountbatten Park pitch failed a Saturday mid-morning pitch inspection.

With the FA insisting on the season being ended in terms of league fixtures on Saturday April 25, it now means that the Hippos will play their final 16 games of the season in 42 days!

Town are next in action this coming Saturday (March 14) when they begin a run of three successive away games with a visit to Torridgeside (3pm).

However, the real congestion for the Town players will be the period that starts with a Saturday March 28 home meeting with Ilfracombe and ends with the April 25 home game against Ivybridge Town. In between the Hippos will play another 11 times which means, over the final 28 days of the season, Town will now play 13 games.

No fewer than eight of the last 10 matches for Town will be at Mountbatten Park with the two exceptions being a Thursday, April 4 trip to Bovey Tracey and a Good Friday, 11am visit to Sidmouth Town.

As long as there is no more wet weather then the final 16 games of the league term for the Hippos will be: Torridgeside A (March 14); Stoke Gabriel A (March 18); Torrington A (March 21); Ilfracombe H (March 28); Plymouth Marjon H (March 29); Ivybridge Town A (March 31); Bovey Tracey A (April 2); Torpoint Athletic H (April 4); Crediton United H (April 7); Sidmouth Town A (April 10); Torridgeside H (April 13); Sidmouth Town H (April 15); Cullompton Rangers (April 18); Millbrook H (April 19); Newton Abbot Spurs (April 22) and, finally, Ivybridge Town (April 25).