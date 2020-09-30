Advanced search

Honiton Town pass student examination and U18s win at Copplestone

PUBLISHED: 09:11 30 September 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Honiton Town sit 10th in the South West Peninsula League Premier East table and are the highest ranked of the three East Devon-based teams playing in the division following a 3-0 Mountbatten Park win over Plymouth Marjon.

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Liam Dingle, Lewis Couch and an Aaron Doble penalty saw the Hippos bank all three points against the students.

The Chippy Joes Man of the Match award went to Tom Perryman.

The Hippos were back in action last night (Tuesday) with a trip to Torrington - check out how they got on at www.midweekherald.co.uk, and then, on Saturday (September 2) Town are again in home action when they entertain high-flying Brixham (3pm).

The Honiton Town Under-18s made a winning start to their Devon League campaign with a 4-1 success at Copplestone.

On target for the Hippos were Josh Tait (2), Zac Hawkins and Dom McCreadie-Taylor.

Next up for the Town U18s is a game this Sunday (October 4) when they entertain Twyford Spartans (2pm).

