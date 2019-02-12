Honiton Town Reserves hard done by in latest home defeat

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9778. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town Reserves were entitled to feel a tad ‘hard done by’ as they lost 4-1 at home to Bow AAC as Mountbatten Park staged one of less than 20 games that beat the weather across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9763. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9763. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town Reserves were entitled to feel a tad ‘hard done by’ as they lost 4-1 at home to Bow AAC as Mountbatten Park staged one of less than 20 games that beat the weather across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

The Hippos began brightly, but it was the visitors who scored first, albeit with a large slice of good fortune.

There was a clear element of handball prior to the Bow player tucking the ball away, but the match official deemed the ‘handball’ had not been deliberate and allowed the goal to stand.

Undaunted by a feeling of injustice, Town responded superbly and levelled with a terrific goal!

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9765. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9765. Picture: Terry Ife

Matt Ayres and Tony Cox were involved in the build-up and it was Cox who provided the assist for Charlie Lane to net. Bow regained the lead when a ball fell kindly in the area for one of their players to blast the ball home and then Town goalkeeper Luke Phillips was harshly adjudged to have conceded a penalty that was drilled home to leave Town feeling seriously hard done by to be 3-1 down at the break.

A fourth goal early in the second half left the Hippos with a ‘mountain to climb’, but they played their way back into the contest and were left feeling at full-time as if the footballing gods had not been shining on them on the day! There were positives for Town to take from the game. There was a welcome return to action for Dylan Cody and Matt Ayres, following injuries to ankle and knee respectively.

There’s also the fact that not at any stage did the Hippos stop believing that they could still get something out of the contest.

On Saturday (February 9) the Town second team are again in Mountbatten Park action when they host Uplowman (2pm).

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9747. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9747. Picture: Terry Ife