Honiton Town’s new boss sees Hippos beaten in midweek game at Bovey Tracey

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Honiton Town’s new manager Liam Raybauld saw his new team involved in a high scoring affair when they visited Bovey Tracey in a midweek South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Town, who brought in Willand Rovers striker Frank Rosenwald, made a perfect start with Rosenwald, who Raybauld knows from his Cullompton Rangers days, fired the Hippos into a fourth minute lead.

The lead lasted just three minutes and, by the 25th minute, Town were 3-1 down! T

hey then had a great chance to halve the deficit, but new man Rosenwald missed a penalty.

With eight minutes of the first half remaining, Chris Long headed home a Rosenwald cross to make it 3-2, but three minutes later it was 4-2 and that was the score when the referee blew his whistle for half-time.

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

One minute into the second half and the Hippos were right back into the contest as Ben Ede drilled home a 30-yard free-kick.

It remained that way, despite plenty of end-to-end football until, with 15 minutes to go the home side added a fifth and, minutes later they got their sixth and the game’s ninth and final goal.

Town are again in away action on Saturday (October 24) when they travel to Torpoint Athletic (3pm).

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

The pictures that accompany this report were taken by ANDREW SYMONDS.

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS