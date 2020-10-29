Honiton Town’s new boss speaks of his first week with the Hippo’s

A chat with the new Honiton Town boss Liam Raybauld

New Honiton Town boss Liam Raybauld is preparing to see his new team in home action for the first time this Saturday (October 31) when they entertain Stoke Gabriel at Mountbatten Park (3pm).

Raybauld, who took charge of the Hippos last week, has overseen two away games since his appointment, last Wednesday nights 6-3 loss at Bovey Tracey and Saturday’s single goal reversal at Torpoint Athletic.

We caught up with the new Hippos boss and first up asked him how he had come to be the new man in charge of Town.

He replied saying: “It was chairman Roger Doble who called me to see if we could have a chat about the possibility of me taking on the managerial role at the club.

“I certainly did not need to take any length of time to consider the request! Within a couple of minutes of meeting him and hearing his vision for the club it really was a ‘no-brainer’.”

The new Town boss continued: “Roger has a real passion for all things Honiton Town and has huge ambitions for the club and I certainly want to be part of it all.”

Next up we asked what he thought of the players at the club and if any recruitment was required.

He responded saying: “Having managed in the same division [Liam was formerly boss of Cullompton Rangers] I knew of most of the players at Town. What I am keen to do is to give all the current players a clean slate in terms of me being manager and whatever has gone on before is now in the past.

“Of course, I have ideas as to how I want to play and, for now, it’s a case of working with what we have and looking to operate with a style and formation that I feel best suits the players we have available to us.

“However, it is clear already that we need to strengthen in certain areas and the work has already begun in terms of confirming what we need and where we might go to find those players.”

Next up we asked about what, if any, managerial support he has. He replied, saying: “I do have Ben Ede helping me with the transition from previous management to the style I wish to adopt. Ben’s assistance is invaluable. He’s been such a massive help and I am keen to voice my sincere thanks to him for all his help already!”

We then asked of he was setting any targets for this season.

He responded saying: “My target for this campaign is for us to finish as high as we can in the table while also making plans for next season. Roger [Town chairman Roger Doble] knows what he wants and is so ‘forward-thinking’ in his approach and I am very happy to try and make it all happen for him with regard to the playing side.”

The new Town boss says: “A week into the new role, and all my initial thoughts have been confirmed. Honiton Town is a huge club with massive potential. Already at the club are a great bunch of lads and there is some genuine talent in the playing ranks.

“Hopefully I can add strength where we need it and then we can look to push on up the league.”