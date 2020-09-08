Hippos start new season with a win

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Honiton Town began the 20/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East season in the perfect fashion with a 2-1 win over Holsworthy at Mountbatten Park.

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

The spectators that came down to watch the Hippos were welcomed to both the sunshine and also a good display of passing football early on by the homes side.

The home team created two quick chances and took the lead after the referee had pointed to the spot. Ben Ede stepped up and easily beat the keeper.

Honiton thought they had doubled their lead just two minutes later when a glancing header was aimed goalwards but it was cleared off the line.

The Hippos came close again shortly after Pete Knox hit a sweet volley that bounced clear off the post.

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 win over Holsworthy. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 win over Holsworthy. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

It was only a matter of time before Town added to their tally and Jack DeWinton was the man who slid the ball home on the stroke of half time. The home side went in at half time leading 2-0.

Holsworthy came out in the second half and thought they had pulled a goal back, as their player slid converted a ball played across the box, however the ref saw that it was actually his hand that made contact with the ball and ruled it out for the infringement.

Debutant Finley Rooke found himself in an excellent position as the ball was floated over the defence, but, stretching for the volley, he could not keep the ball down and it went inches above the crossbar.

The Hippos looked comfortable with 10 minutes left but Holsworthy didn’t give and a superb tackle from Joe Dixon stopped the striker in his tracks when he would have been one on one with Luke Ashford in the Honiton goal.

In the 86th minute an away player ended up on the floor during a set piece, the linesman flagged for a penalty and after consulting his assistant, the ref pointed to the spot. The penalty was duly dispatched, sending Ashford the wrong way.

This set up a frantic end to the game as the visitors pressed for a point however, Honiton held on to bring home the 3 points of the season.

Player manager Aaron Doble will be delighted with how his new signings played and how the team performed, especially as Elliot Dyer was out with an injury.