Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town are beginning the search for a new manager after Hippos boss Kev Blackwell and his number two, Nick Ogden, tendered their resignations in the wake of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Exeter University.

The club’s website carried an announcement from chairman Roger Doble early on Tuesday morning (February 19) that read: “There are some exciting times ahead as we strive to honour our commitment in ensuring that Honiton Town play at the highest possible level.

“We are delighted to have received planning permission for the installation of flood lights at Mountbatten Park, which will allow us apply to the league to play Step Six football from next season.

“Running a club that is totally reliant on its supporters and helpers to ensure football is played on a Saturday afternoon isn’t without its challenges.

“We are always looking for people in the local community to offer their help and support to help us achieve our goals, whether that is working behind the scenes or financially helping the club with sponsorship or purchasing our programme on match days.

“The search begins for a new management team to ensure the club is in the best position possible.

“I would like to thank Kev [Kevin Blackwell] and Oggy [Nick Ogden] for their efforts.

“Moving forward, we want to use the opportunity and make the right appointment for the club, and won’t be rushing any decisions.

“We have a great squad of players whose commitment to Honiton Town is without question.”

The announcement concluded with: “Honiton Town will be making no further comment on this matter and will advise, via its website, once the matter has been concluded.”

The defeat to University came after Town had taken the lead with a goal from Chris Long. However, with Hippos goalkeeper Alex Bowring once again in terrific form, the student side were thwarted in their attempts to get back on level terms, something they finally managed with what was the last kick of the first half!

That clearly changed the half-time dynamic and it was the students who made a flying start to the second half, quickly taking the lead and then adding a third.

Ben Ede came off the bench to score a second for Town, and the Hippos gave it their all in a valiant – but in the end vain – attempt to take something from the game.

The regular Man of the Match award, sponsored by Chippie Joes, went to the outstanding Alex Bowring.

On Saturday (February 23), Town are back in the South West Peninsula League, Eastern Division action with an away game at Newton Abbot Spurs.