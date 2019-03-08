Honiton Town set for Saturday visit to high-flying Ilfracombe Town

Goal! Archant

Both Honiton Town and Axminster Town were without weekend action after another Saturday of heavy rain caused havoc.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tigers were due to take on Holsworthy at Tiger Way but the game was postponed following the deluge of rain throughout Friday and Saturday.

The Hippos had a little more hope as their away tie at Torridgeside was playable at 9am on Saturday, but persistent rain forced the hosts to call it off.

For Honiton, they will now look ahead to their Saturday meeting with Ilfracombe Town. The Hippos travel to the North Devon side, who are sixth in the table, hoping the weather will be kinder than it has been in recent weeks.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have a weekend off but do face a midweek cup tie on November 20. They play Willand Rovers in the Devon St Lukes Cup at 7.30pm ay Tiger Way.