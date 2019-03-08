Advanced search

Honiton Town to travel over 1.500 miles in new league campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:45 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 20 June 2019

Exmouth Town are running coaches to the big game at Bodmin - a fixture that will decide the destiony of the 2018/19 South West Peninsula League Premier Division title.

Archant

Honiton Town will travel over 1,500 miles in pursuit of Devon Step Seven League glory when their new campaign gets underway in just under two months.

The Hippos face 19 trips in their campaign with the longest one being a 156.4 mile round trip to and from Millbrook.

The least travelling that the Hippos will do is the 15.8 mile round trip to take on Sidmouth Town.

By far the busiest month for the Town players - and supporters - is set to be the first month of the campaign when Town are set to play five away games in August.

They began with a trip to Brixham (43.4 miles) and then visit Crediton (25.7), Dartmouth (54.8) and Millbrook (78.2) before a trip to Holsworthy (63.4), all in the first month.

That all adds up to 531 miles of travelling which is in fact just under one-third of the entire season's trips!

There's just one league away game in September - a trip to Mid Devon to meet Cullompton (11.8) - and three in October with visits to Newton Spurs (30.8), Marion (59.8) and Axminster Town (11).

November sees Town go to Torridgeside (58.3) and Ilfracombe Town (62.4) and there's just one away day in December with a visit to Torpoint Athletic (73.7).

January, 2020, has the Hippos' visiting Elburton Villa (55.8) and Stoke Gabriel (39.7) before three trips in February, visiting Bovey Tracey (31.2), Ivybridge (47.8) and Elmore (20.9).

There's just a single away game in March with a trip to Torrington (59.0) and the final away game is the lone trip in April and that is the most local of the season's away games - the 7.9 mile drive to Sidmouth Town.

