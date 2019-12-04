Honiton Town ship six goals in heavy home defeat to Brixham

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9671. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town were hit for six when they entertained high-flying Brixham at Mountbatten Park in a SWP League Premier East encounter.

With manager Aaron Doble one of a number of regulars missing, it was left to Ben Ede to look after things from the technical area.

Three goals in each half saw the visitors to a comfortable win.

Adding to the home frustration will no doubt be the fact that they picked up two more bookings with both Ash Small and Eliot Dyer falling foul of the match referee. The defeat means that since back-to-back wins in early October, the Hippos have lost four of their last five, conceding 16 goals in the five games.

Perhaps of greater concern for the team management will be that the Hippos have failed to score in three of their last five outings. The next seven games offer the Hippos a good opportunity to climb the table. They currently sit 14th with 19 points to their name and that is 11 more than basement dwellers Sidmouth Town, who they host at Mountbatten Park on Boxing Day.

That East Devon derby is one of five home games in the next seven league outings for Town, who this Saturday are again in home action when they take on Dartmouth (2.15pm).

On Saturday week (December 14) the Hippos host Ivybridge and then they reach the halfway point of their league campaign on December 21 when they travel to Torpoint Athletic. The Boxing Day meeting with Sidmouth is also the final game of 2019 for Town who start their 2020 programme with a January 4 trip to Elburton. Their next two January games are then both at home with a game against Torrington on the 112th and Crediton United on the 18