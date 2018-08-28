Honiton Town suffer defeat in final game of 2018 as they lose at St Martins

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The final Saturday of 2018 saw Honiton Town suffer a 5-1 defeat in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at St Martins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hippos trailed 2-0 before halving the deficit before the break, but shipped three second half goals to slip to their fifth straight defeat.

In the day’s other games, Stoke Gabriel sit clear top at the year’s end after they were 2-1 winners at Teignmouth. Indeed, the last Saturday of the year in the Eastern Division was clearly the day to play away as six of the seven matches played produced away winners! Indeed, Honiton Town were the only away side not to win!

Newton Abbot Spurs were 3-2 victors at Alphington, Ilfracombe Town won 2-1 at Budleigh Salterton and that was also the score at Liverton where the basement side were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Brixham. The other wins were a 1-0 success for Elmore at Torridgeside and a 4-1 victory for Crediton United at Waldon Athletic.