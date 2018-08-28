Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Town suffer defeat in final game of 2018 as they lose at St Martins

PUBLISHED: 17:31 29 December 2018

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The final Saturday of 2018 saw Honiton Town suffer a 5-1 defeat in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at St Martins.

The Hippos trailed 2-0 before halving the deficit before the break, but shipped three second half goals to slip to their fifth straight defeat.

In the day’s other games, Stoke Gabriel sit clear top at the year’s end after they were 2-1 winners at Teignmouth. Indeed, the last Saturday of the year in the Eastern Division was clearly the day to play away as six of the seven matches played produced away winners! Indeed, Honiton Town were the only away side not to win!

Newton Abbot Spurs were 3-2 victors at Alphington, Ilfracombe Town won 2-1 at Budleigh Salterton and that was also the score at Liverton where the basement side were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Brixham. The other wins were a 1-0 success for Elmore at Torridgeside and a 4-1 victory for Crediton United at Waldon Athletic.

Most Read

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Community invited to see in 2019 and raise funds for Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden with her mum and dad. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Changes to East Devon Hunt meets

Christmas tree recycling at Axminster Honiton and Seaton

Recycle your old Christmas trees this January

Most Read

8 perfect autumn pub walks in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Afternoon tea in Hertfordshire: 33 of the best

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter walks in Hertfordshire: 8 of the best routes

#includeImage($article, 225)

21 great days out in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Town suffer defeat in final game of 2018 as they lose at St Martins

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

The Addams Family musical – soon to be staged in Axminster

Members of the cast of The Addmas Family musical, staged by ADC Youth. Picture: Mike Spellar

Frozen ground and flooded valleys - a look back in the archives

Light snow settled on country lanes such as here in East Hill. Picture: Simon Horn

Axminster healthy eating charity’s new year courses

HALFF which is based in South Street, Axminster. Picture CHRIS CARSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists