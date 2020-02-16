Advanced search

Honiton Town tasked with playing nine games in 23 April days

PUBLISHED: 12:26 16 February 2020

Honiton Town had yet another South West Peninsula League Premier East match called off on Saturday as Storm Dennis blasted its way across the region and, for the first time in two years, the complete schedule across all three divisions of the league, not a single match was played.

The Hippos could certainly lay claim to being 'under-cooked' in terms of action over the past couple of months.

Having played 16 matches in the first three months of the season, Town have only managed to play nine times in the past four months!

On the positive side, given that we are now into the last fortnight of February, Town remain unbeaten in 2020 having played four times, drawing three and winning one.

The last time that Town suffered defeat was back on December 7 when they were beaten 3-2 at Mountbatten Way by Dartmouth.

It's home action that has been few and far between of late for the Hippos! Indeed, since early October, and across 19 weeks, Town have been in home action just four times.

They are set for a busy run-in as there are just 10 more Saturday's before the start of the cricket season when the Mountbatten Park ground has the goals removed to allow the cricketers to begin their 2020 campaign.

As long as the weather behaves to allow Town to play this coming Saturday (February 22) when they are scheduled to travel to Ivybridge, the Hippos will then have another 15 league games to play across eight weeks and they are currently tasked with what looks to be an incredibly busy April, playing nine games - seven of them at home - between April 2 and April 25; that's nine matches in 23 days!

