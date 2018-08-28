Advanced search

Honiton Town to face University examination

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 06 February 2019

Honiton Town were left without a game on the first Saturday of February as snow took its toll on the Teignmouth Town playing surface.

The game against the Teigns has been rearranged for Saturday, April 13.

This coming Saturday (February 9) sees the Hippos travel into Exeter to face University.

That game against the students is the first of a run of 11 matches that Town face in what remains of their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division campaign.

After the University game, the Hippos end the month with a February 23 visit to Newton Abbot Spurs.

Thereafter, Town will face nine more matches, two of which are away – they visit Torridgeside on March 23 and have that re-arranged game at Teignmouth in mid-April.

The seven home games are against Waldon Athletic (March 2), Stoke Gabriel (March 9), Torridgeside (March 16), Liverton (March 30), Crediton (April 6), Axminster (April 19) and, for their final game of the campaign, they have an Easter Monday (April 22) Mountbatten Park meeting with Bovey Tracey.

