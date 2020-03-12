Hippos looking to extend unbeaten run to six games

Lewis Couch who scored both the Honiton Town goals in their 2-0 win over Holsworthy. Picture ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Honiton Town make the 54-mile trip to Torridgeside aiming to keep their South West Peninsula League Premier East unbeaten streak intact.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hippos have not tasted defeat since December when they were defeated 3-2 at home to Dartmouth.

Since that match, they have won two and drawn three including a 4-4 tie last weekend at Elmore.

They are in 12th but every club above them has played more games excluding Bovey Tracey.

After 22 games, the Hippos are on 28 points having won eight, drawn four and lost 10 and this weekend sees them travel to the side in ninth, Torridgeside.

In their last five games, they have won two and lost three and are in 14th in the form table. In the same table, Honiton are in seventh.

The last meeting between these two was Honiton Town's first home game of the New Year where they were held to a 2-2 draw at Mountbatten Park.

If the Hippos were to better that result this weekend, they would move within six points of Torridgeside.

This game is also the first of three consecutive away trips in eight days as the Hippos follow up their Torridgeside trip with a midweek tie at Stoke Gabriel before travelling to Torrington next Saturday (March 21).

This Saturday's game kicks off at 3pm at Torridgeside's Donnacroft home.