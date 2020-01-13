Honiton made to rue missed chances as they draw at home to Torrington

The Honiton Town players taking to the field for the match at Elburton Villa. Picture: Andrew Symonds Archant

Honiton Town recorded just their third draw of the season as their match at home to Torrington ended 2-2 in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Midfielder Chris Long scored a brace in the first half as the Hippos recovered from conceding an early penalty.

Despite their position at the bottom of the table, the visitors Torrington started well and were awarded a penalty in the early stages.

A misplaced clearance from goalkeeper Luke Ashford was collected by the Torrington striker forcing Aaron Doble into a late tackle. The referee showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot and the kick was duly converted.

It was not long before the Hippos were back on level terms though as Long stooped to head in a cross in the 25th minute.

Buoyed by the equaliser, Town got themselves in front as Long again met a cross to make the score 2-1.

As the half wore on, Town utilised the wings to create chances with Ash Small firing over from 15 yards just before half time.

At the start of the second period, Honiton almost extended their lead when Tom Perryman's cross cannoned off the bar but Owen McCreadie-Taylor was unable to convert the rebound.

Next up it was Ben Ede's turn from left back but the keeper managed to get a hand to it and palm it away.

The visitors went close in the 55th minute but were denied by a lunging last ditch tackle to give a corner.

Torrington struck back from the set piece to restore parity.

Momentum switched at the Hippos were lucky in the 62nd minute when a wayward pass again went to the visitors but Ashford made a good save, forcing the ball onto the crossbar.

It was end to end stuff as both teams searched for the winner. However, neither side could find the breakthrough and the game ended honours even at 2-2.

Town are in 13th, level on points with Crediton United and Doble's men welcome Crediton to Mountbatten on Saturday, January 18.