Honiton Town triumph at Torpoint

PUBLISHED: 21:09 21 December 2019

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Honiton Town sit the highest placed of the three East Devon teams that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East at Christmas after they sprang a major surprise, winning 2-1 at second placed Torpoint Athletic.

On another soggy Saturday when only two games in the entire division survived, the Hippos won in Cornwall thanks to first half goals from Joe Dixon and Lewis Couch.

The opening goal came after Chris Long had opened things up with a fine ball into the corner that was chased down by Ash Small and, when he crossed, Owen McCreadie Taylor laid the ball off to Joe Dixon who passed the ball into the net.

A goal up on 19 minutes became 2-0 on the half hour when Chris Long's corner was turned home by Lewis Couch.

Early in the second half the home side seemed certain to score, but a wonderfully timed last-ditch AAaron Doble tackle out an end to that particular chance.

Torpoint threw plenty at Town, but the Hippo's back line was more thank up to the challenge and it was not until 18 minutes from time that the Town defences were breached.

From that point on the home side went full pelt at looking for an equaliser and, with the playing surface cutting up badly there were the inevitable slips and spills, but it was no more than the Hippos deserved when the full time whistle was blown to signal a famous win for the Mountbatten Park men.

Town are in Boxing Day action when they host what looks to be a terrific East Devon derby against Sidmouth Town with the Mountbatten Park action getting underway at 11am.

