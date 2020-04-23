Honiton Town up to second / Upottery held at home / Millwey Rise march on - East Devon Virtual League latest

The results from matchday nine of the East Devon Virtual Football League together with latest tables and updated form guide

Matchday nine of the East Devon Virtual League saw wins for each of the three divisional table-toppers.

Exmouth Town now sit seven points clear with just five matches and 15 points to play for, after they edged out Feniton in a thrilling contest at Southern Road. Town led 2-0 at the break, but then saw Fenny hit back to level things up at 2-2 before an 80th minute winner for the home side.

Honiton Town are up to second place after they were involved in a close-encounter of the Mountbatten Park kind, defeating visiting Ottery St Mary by the odd goal in three. The Hippos led 1-0 at half-time and then doubled their advantage early in the second half, but the Otters never gave in, got one back with a quarter-of-an-hour to play and then laid seige to the home goal, but the Hippos held on to claim a fourth win of the league term.

Axminster Town brought an end to what has been a miserable run of four straight defeats with a 2-0 Tiger Way win over a Budleigh side that had only been beaten once in their previous five outings.

The other top flight game saw the woes continue at Manstone Lane where Sidmouth Town were thumped 6-1 by a Beer Albion side who, lost their first four games this season, now find themselves just three points behind thrid-in-the-table Axminster Town! The Vikings scored first, but three goals before the interval for the Fishermen and three more in a one-sided second half, saw Beer depart with the points.

In Division One, Lympstone, with a sixth win in seven games - they were too strong for visiting East Budleigh, who they beat 4-2 - have now opened up a five point gap at the top of the table.

Exmouth Spartans are up to second after they inflicted more pain on basement dwellers Seaton Town, beating the Colyford Road men 2-1 on their own turf.

Tipton sit third after they were narrow winners of their home meeting with Cranbrook and the other Division One game ended all square with Upottery and Otterton drawing 1-1 in their Glebe Park meeting.

In Division Two, its a case of can anyone catch Millwey Rise? The Cloakham Lawns men were 1-0 winners against nearest rivals Exmouth Rovers. Indeed, the four matches in Division Two saw goals very much at a premium with only five netted between the eight teams! Offwell Rangers were 1-0 winners at Dunkeswell Rovers and Colyton were 1-0 winners at Awliscombe while the meeting of the bottom two, Axmouth United and Farway United, ended all square at 1-1.

Matchday nine results

Premier Division

Exmouth Town 3, Feniton 2; Sidmouth Town 1, Beer Albion 6; Axminster Town 2, Budleigh Salterton 0; Honiton Town 2, Ottery St Mary 1

Division One

Lympstone 4, East Budleigh 1; Upottery 1, Otterton 1; Tipton 2, Cranbrook 1; Seaton Town 1, Exmouth Spartans 2

Division Two

Millwey Rise 1, Exmouth Rovers 0; Dunkeswell Rovers o, Offwell Rangers 1; Awliscombe 0, Colyton 1; Axmouth United 1, Farway United 1

Latest tables

Premier Division P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 9 7 1 1 27 13 22

Honiton Town 9 4 3 2 24 20 15

Axminster Town 9 4 1 4 24 19 13

Feniton 9 4 1 4 17 16 13

Budleigh 9 3 2 4 15 20 11

Ottery St Mary 9 3 3 3 18 17 11

Beer Albion 9 3 1 5 20 23 10

Sidmouth Town 9 1 2 6 10 24 5

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Lympstone 9 6 1 2 23 14 19

Exmouth Spartans 9 4 3 2 22 18 15

Tipton 9 4 3 2 22 18 15

Upottery 9 3 5 1 28 21 14

East Budleigh 9 4 1 4 22 21 13

Otterton 9 2 4 3 16 21 10

Cranbrook 9 2 3 4 13 22 9

Seaton Town 9 0 3 6 13 23 3

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 9 7 1 1 25 12 22

Exmouth Rovers 9 6 0 3 22 18 18

Colyton 9 5 2 2 17 12 17

Offwell Rangers 9 4 1 4 11 14 13

Axmouth United 9 2 3 4 16 19 9

Farway United 9 2 2 5 20 22 8

Awliscombe 9 2 2 5 12 21 8

Dunkeswell Rovers 9 2 1 6 11 17 7

Form guide

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWWDWW

Axminster Town DWWWLLLLW

Feniton WLWDWLLWL

Ottery St Mary DDLWDWLWL

Honiton Town WDLWLDWDW

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLWDL

Beer Albion LLLLDWWLW

Sidmouth Town LWLLLDDLL

Division One

Upottery WWDDDWLDD

East Budleigh LWWWWLLDL

Lympstone LLWWWDWWW

Tipton DWLWDDWLW

Otterton WLDLLWDLD

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLWWW

Cranbrook DLLDLWDWL

Seaton Town DDDLLLLLL

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLDWWW

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWWWL

Colyton DWWWLDWLW

Awliscombe WWLLDDLLL

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDLDL

Offwell Rangers LLWWDLWLW

Axmouth United LDLLWDLWD

Farway United LLWLLDLWD

