Honiton Town win / Lacemen beaten - Saturday's local sporting round-up

PUBLISHED: 18:13 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 05 October 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Honiton Town down the Eagles of Elmore, but defeat for Axminster Town while a loss also for the Lacemen who are beaten at Allhallows by Wellington - a round-up of local football and rugby on the first Saturday of October.

Ashley Small scored an 88th minute winner as Honiton Town came from 2-1 down to beat Elmore by the odd goal in five in a Mountbatten Park thriller.

Town led through a goal from Owen McCreadie-Taylor, but the Mid Devon side hit back to lead 2-1 before Blake Freemantle levelled things up on the hour mark.

No such joy for Axminster Town though as they slipped to a 3-0 Tiger Way defeat at the hands of Torridgeside.

Sidmouth Town became only the second team to suffer defeat at the hands of basement side Stoke Gabriel. Indeed, the 3-2 win for the home side lifts them off the foot of the table and Sidmouth Town now sit second bottom with only Plymouth Marjons below them in the South West Premier East table.

In other local football Ottery St Mary suffered a sixth defeat in eight Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West outings, beaten 4-2 at Totnes & Dartington.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League; in Premier Division matches, Feniton completed an early season league double over Sidmouth Town Reserves, beating the Vikings 2-1 at Manstone Lane while Seaton Town got the better of visiting Upottery, beating the Glebe Park men 2-0. Beer Albion, also in top flight action, lost 3-2 at home to Chagford. Colyton claimed a scalp as they won 4-3 at Paignton Villa to make progress in the Devon Premier Cup, knocking out the higher league hosts in South Devon.

Otterton were beaten 3-1 at home by Lyme Regis Reserves in a Bill Slee Cup meeting.

In Macron League Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves went down 5-2 at Sandford but Axmouth United banked a point after they shared eight goals with visiting Halwill in a Division Three meeting. Dunkeswell Rovers were dumped out of the Devon Senior Cup, beaten 8-2 in South Devon by Belgrave.

In Division Three, Upottery Reserves were edged out 1-0 at home by University V. In Division Four there was derby success for Feniton Reserves as they beat visiting Sid mouthy Town thirds 9-3 at Acland Park while Cranbrook were involved in a goalless draw at St Martins, but Millwey Rise bagged three more points with a 5-2 home win over Kentisbeare Reserves.

In Division Five, Awliscombe were beaten 6-0 at home by Exmouth Rovers while Farway United went out of the Express Cup, beaten 3-2 at Cullompton Rangers Reserves. In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were 5-0 home winners over Topsham Town, but Seaton Town Reserves lost 7-1 at Dawlish United. In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves were beaten 4-0 at Witheridge.

RUGBY

Honiton went down 38-12 in their Tribute Western Counties West meeting at Allhallows with Wellington.

Sidmouth were also beaten, going down 38-32 in their game at Keynsham, but there was one East Devon rugby team that enjoyed success on the first Saturday of October with Exmouth winning their South West Premier home game against Okehampton 26-5.

