Honiton Town youth teams in 2006 - a look back in time

Honiton Town Under-14s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN Archant

Here we take a look back at a past season and this time the focus is on 2006.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Town Under-13s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN Honiton Town Under-13s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN

We are taking a look back at team pictures of a couple of Honiton Town youth teams.

The two teams, the Town Under-13s and Town Under-14s, played in the Exeter and District Youth League .

Perhaps you played in those teams? If so, why not share the memories. What were the key results that season; who ended as leadiong scorer, were there any matches during the campaign that stood oput?

You can email us at midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Alternatively, maybe you have memories from other past seasons and matches be they in the written form of through pictures - we’d love to receive either past memories and/or pictures, the latter please a j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.

The team pictures were taken by JON RYAN