Advanced search

Honiton Town youth teams in 2006 - a look back in time

PUBLISHED: 09:05 22 April 2020

Honiton Town Under-14s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN

Honiton Town Under-14s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN

Archant

Here we take a look back at a past season and this time the focus is on 2006.

Honiton Town Under-13s in December 2006. Picture JON RYANHoniton Town Under-13s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN

We are taking a look back at team pictures of a couple of Honiton Town youth teams.

The two teams, the Town Under-13s and Town Under-14s, played in the Exeter and District Youth League .

Perhaps you played in those teams? If so, why not share the memories. What were the key results that season; who ended as leadiong scorer, were there any matches during the campaign that stood oput?

You can email us at midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Alternatively, maybe you have memories from other past seasons and matches be they in the written form of through pictures - we’d love to receive either past memories and/or pictures, the latter please a j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.

The team pictures were taken by JON RYAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Most Read

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laura preparing for her first marathon run and it’s all in support of Hospiscare

Laura Saunders with the medal she received having completed the Geneva half marathon. Picture: LAURA SAUNDERS

Honiton Town youth teams in 2006 - a look back in time

Honiton Town Under-14s in December 2006. Picture JON RYAN

From football pitch to golf green – the Wellington story continues at Axe Cliff GC

Simon and Jill Wellington on the first green at Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Axminster school supports frontline NHS staff

Axminster pupils with their rainbow picture thanksing the NHS. Picture Axminster Primary Academy
Drive 24