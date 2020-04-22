Honiton Town youth teams in 2006 - a look back in time
Here we take a look back at a past season and this time the focus is on 2006.
We are taking a look back at team pictures of a couple of Honiton Town youth teams.
The two teams, the Town Under-13s and Town Under-14s, played in the Exeter and District Youth League .
Perhaps you played in those teams? If so, why not share the memories. What were the key results that season; who ended as leadiong scorer, were there any matches during the campaign that stood oput?
